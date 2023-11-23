Switzerland’s Okafor picks up hamstring injury – AC Milan

Noah Okafor

AC Milan have lost another attacker for this weekend’s Serie A match with Fiorentina after Swiss forward Noah Okafor picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty.

“Okafor injured his thigh in the third match played with his national team (in the recent international break), against Romania,” Milan said in a statement on Thursday.

The club did not say for how long Okafor would be sidelined but added that the injury was to a hamstring muscle in his right thigh and that the player’s condition will be reassessed “in a week’s time”.

Okafor played in all of Switzerland’s final three Euro 2024 qualifiers against Israel, Kosovo and Romania, with the “Nati” reaching next summer’s tournament in Germany alongside the latter.

The 23-year-old is expected to be out for around a month and his absence causes problems for Milan coach Stefano Pioli who is also without suspended Olivier Giroud as his third-placed team try to cut an eight-point gap to league leaders Inter Milan.

Also missing for Saturday’s clash at the San Siro will be injured star winger Rafael Leao, who is unlikely to return from his hamstring injury in time for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League group game with Borussia Dortmund.

Milan are two points behind Group F leaders Dortmund before the Germans travel to Italy.