Suspension of judge: Adeleke fails to swear in acting judge

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Friday failed to swear in the newly appointed acting Chief Judge, Justice Olayinka Afolabi following the suspension of the substantive Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

The Governor had on Thursday suspended Justice Ojo following the resolution of the House of Assembly that the CJ should step aside on the ground that it received a petition of corruption against her.

The Governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed also stated that the appointed acting chief judge will be sworn in on Friday in order not to create a vacuum in the third arm of government.

However, journalists waited in the State Executive Lounge, the venue slated for the event since 10 am for the Deputy Governor’s arrival for the event.

As at 4pm on Friday, neither the Deputy Governor, who had arrived at his office around 2 pm, nor Justice Olayinka Afolabi was at the Exco lounge for the swearing-in ceremony.

There is a short vacuum – Govt

Feelers inside the Governor’s office said the event had been postponed till Monday, However, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi stated that the swearing-in could not take place because the Deputy Governor just informed the National Judicial Council of the development and the State Government awaits their decision on the matter.

He acknowledged that a vacuum has been created at the third arm of government in the state because they are awaiting the verdict of the NJC.

“It is true a short vacuum has been created. This emanated from the fact that we are awaiting the verdict of the NJC on the matter. The woman has been asked to step aside and the process followed the provision of the constitution”, he said.

Lawmakers displayed youthful exuberance – CSOs

Meanwhile, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds, TOM, described the House of Assembly’s “Step Aside” resolution as a display of “Youthful exuberance”.

Professor Wasiu Oyedokun, who spoke with journalists on Friday, disclosed that the Assembly has turned itself into a rubber stamp used by the executive to legitimise every illegality.

“It is scary to think that the current Osun State House of Assembly is acting with youthful exuberance. This will be antithetical to the huge responsibilities on their shoulders, to stabilize democratic governance in our dear State. The Assembly is expected to carry itself with more poise than this open display of sycophancy, impatience and stark ignorance of our laws and the limits of their powers as an Assembly”, it stated.

It is unconstitutional, vindictive – APC

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state in a statement by its Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal described the removal of Justice Ojo as Chief Judge as illegal and vindictive, saying Governor Adeleke and his compromised House of Assembly acted beyond their authority by venturing into the illegal suspension of the state Chief Judge.

“It is disheartening to observe that Adeleke who had enjoyed the unfettered blessings of the judiciary in the past is now working against the judicial arm of government by abusing the court process and dragging the vital institution of the government in the mud”, it reads.