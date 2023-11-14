Suspected herdsmen abduct suspended Benue council chairman

By Peter Duru

Makurdi —The suspended chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Mrs. Amina Audu and her driver have been kidnapped by suspected herdmen.

It was gathered that the council chairman was ambushed by the armedmen, yesterday on the dreaded Naka-Makurdi at Tyolaha Ahume village.

A source said the private vehicle of the council chairman was heading towards Naka, when it was shot at by the armedmen, who laid ambush in the bush.

According to the source, “The incident happened this morning close to Tyolaha Ahume village on Naka-Makurdi Road, when armed herdsmen ambushed a moving car and shot at it until it stopped.

“The gunmen immediately swooped on the female occupant and the driver and ran into the bush with them, abandoning their car.

“We didn’t know the woman was the suspended chairman of Okpokwu LGA until this evening when the story started going round.”

Meanwhile, another suspended Chairman, James Oche of Ado LGA confirmed the development.

He said: “I learned she was kidnapped alongside her driver and they (kidnappers) are yet to contact anyone.”

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.

Contacted, the Security Adviser to the Governor, Joseph Har said he was yet to received details of the incident.