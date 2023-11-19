Suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Yobe gov’s securitymen, one killed

Stock

One police officer was reportedly killed with atleast six security personnel allegedly wounded when suspected Boko Haram terrorists fired at security operatives returning official vehicles belonging to Yobe State Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, from Maiduguri to Damaturu after attending the 24th convocation ceremony of University of Maiduguri.

Buni was in Maiduguri where he joined other dignitaries to attend the ceremony, but disengaged to board a flight to Abuja for another official engagement.

Sources told our correspondent that the security vehicles in the convoy came under fire between Jakana – Mainok expressway.

Further investigation from sources revealed that “troops leading the convoy with MRAP, a gun truck and another vehicle conveying the police and DSS were targetted”.