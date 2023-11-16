Surname: Ijaw chieftain challenges Delta High Court judgement

By Jimitota Onoyume

High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei has filed a notice of Appeal against the judgement of a Delta state High court in suit number NO: EHC/158/2021.

The court in the judgement published in the Vanguard newspaper which was given in favour of the defendants, placed limitations on how Akara desires to use his surname,Gbeneyei.

The defendants are HRM Elder Captain King Joseph I. Timiyan, Chief William Igere, Chief Prefugha Karawei and Chief Emaye Benidiwei for themselves and onbehalf of the Ogulagha traditional council of chiefs.

High Chief Akara said he had to approach the appellate court for justice, describing the judgement , :” as a text book case of miscarriage of Justice and same should not be allowed to stand.”