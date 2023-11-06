Supreme Court verdict: Obi to holds press conference by 2pm

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:00 pm Nigerian time.

An invitation to the event seen by Vanguard, in Abuja, on Monday, indicates that the event is to be held at the party’s National Campaign Headquarters, in Wuse.

Although the main thrust of the briefing was not made public, Party insiders hint that the event which will be Obi’s first since the Supreme Court verdict on the February 25, Presidential polls which he lost, will be used to convey his “thoughts on the verdict and possibly his political future.”

…Details later