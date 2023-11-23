Supreme Court ‘ll do justice in Zamfara, Plateau — PDP governors

Some of the PDP governors at the meeting.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday, said they have confidence in the judiciary. They said the Supreme Court will serve justice in the recent court judgments that upturned the elections of some governors.

The governors, who met on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, restated their belief in the apex court after their meeting in Abuja.

Vanguard had reported that the governors were in a meeting . It was hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed Bauchi and convened to discuss issues affecting the party.

Also, the governors called on the Federal Government to introduce a new revenue allocation formula. They advocated one that would give more money to states and local government councils.

The forum made these points in a communique issued after its meeting on Thursday in Abuja and read by its Chairman, Mohammed.

The Supreme Court

Mohammed said they reviewed the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal and noted the mixed outcomes.

“As a forum, we once again re-state our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

“We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks. There is Zamfara and Plateau,” he said.

Mohammed said that the meeting also reviewed the off-season election in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo.

He expressed the governors’ support for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s decision to investigate allegations of the existence of pre-filled result sheets.

Roll call

Some of the PDP governors at the meeting were Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

Also, the Deputy Governor of Enugu, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai; the Deputy Governor of Osun, Mr Kola Adewusi, and that of Zamfara, Malam Mani Mummuni, were present.

Recall that the Court of Appeal declared the governorship election held in Zamfara State on March 18, inconclusive.

The court gave the ruling in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices. It nullified the return of Governor Dauda Lawal of PDP as the winner of the gubernatorial contest.

Also, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, last Sunday, nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that Mutfwang was not validly nominated and sponsored by PDP to participate in the gubernatorial contest.