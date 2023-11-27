Support Tinubu’s administration, Oba of Benin urges Nigerians

…hails Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on Sunday, said God ordained Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be President of Nigeria and called on all Nigerians to support the administration as well as live in peace.



The Oba of Benin, made the call on Sunday evening, during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

The revered monarch noted that the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll and his emergence as the incumbent President of Nigeria showed God ordained him to rule the country, “hence, the need for all Nigerians to support him to achieve the greater Nigeria of our dreams.”

Speaking during the visit, Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, harped on the need for peaceful coexistence in the country for Nigerians to achieve sustainable development in all areas of the nation’s economy.

According to Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, “Diversity is good for Nigeria, so our people should iron out their differences and live as a family in peace, unity and harmony with one another.

“God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquillity. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one, big family.”

Oba of Benin, while congratulating Governor Sanwo-Olu on his reelection, commended his administration’s giant strides in Lagos and charged him not to rest on his oars to achieve greater heights in his second term in office.

The monarch who visited the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, after the courtesy visit, with Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other cabinet members, also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the promotion of culture and tradition.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, the governor, assured that the State would continue to be home to everyone irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

Sanwo-Olu, who eulogised the Oba of Benin for distinguishing himself among the traditional rulers, said his protection of culture and promotion of traditional values have earned him maximum respect across the country.

The governor, while conveying the greetings of President Tinubu to the Oba of Benin, urged the traditional ruler to continue his support for the present Federal Government to ensure citizens benefit from dividends of democracy which he noted are becoming evident in the third quarter of the year with a rise in the country’s GDP.

“On behalf of Mr. President, we want to thank you for your fatherly role; for your prayers and best wishes to the government and I am sure he will not disappoint you.

“He will do everything possible to ensure that he delivers the real dividends of democracy that will help our country to reduce the poverty in the land, give us a new set of hope and redefine social economic development,” Sanwo-Olu stated.