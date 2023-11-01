Supplementary Budget: State House gets N28bn for renovation of houses, cars

…Servicewide Vote takes N615 billion

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Details of the N2.176 trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget have emerged with Servicewide Vote allocated the sum of N615 billion, to enable the federal government to pay its workers the N35,000 monthly allowance to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, as pledged by President Bola Tinubu.

If approved by the National Assembly, N28 billion would be spent on the renovation of various houses and the purchase of cars for the President, and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as well as, official vehicles for Villa staff. The renovation of the president’s residential quarters in Abuja was allocated N4 billion.

Similarly, the renovation of Dodan Barracks for the president was allocated another N4 billion. In addition, the renovation of the official quarters of the Vice President in Lagos was allocated N3 billion; while the renovation of Aguda House was allocated N2.5 billion.

Details of allocations for the purchase of cars in the Villa showed the following: purchase of SUV Vehicles N2.9 billion; Replacement of Pool Vehicles N2.9 billion; Purchase of official vehicles for the Office of the First Lady N1. 5 billion. Another major expenditure line to be implemented in the State House was: the construction of the Office complex which was allocated N4 billion.

The acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of 2Nos EFCC fortified quarters as State House Complex at Mabushi which got a N1.5 billion allocation. A similar complex in Guzape was equally allocated another N1.5 billion. The computerization and digitalization of the State House was allocated N200 million.

Among the Ministry’s Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Ministry of Defence had the largest share of N 476.5 billion, followed by the Ministry of Works with N300 billion (capital). The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security got a total of N200 billion comprising N104.8 Recurrent and N95. 2 capital.

The rest were: Federal Capital Territory, N200 billion; Ministry of Housing, N100 billion; Police Formations and Command, N49.9 billion (comprising N29.6 billion Recurrent and N20.3 Capital). The Department of State Services (DSS) got N49.04 billion; while the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) was allocated N29.7 billion. Capital Supplementation was earmarked the sum of N210.5 billion.