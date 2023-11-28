Super Eagles must correct goalkeeping errors before AFCON 2024 — Peter Rufai

Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, says errors in the goalkeeping department of the national team should be urgently attended to before the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Rufai gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Rufai, who was capped 65 times for the Super Eagles, said he was optimistic about the quality of the players but noted that there was more to be done.

“I sincerely believe in the Super Eagles, although they are not in their best form right now due to certain circumstances.

“The team needs to prepare well ahead of the AFCON if we should go by their last performances, the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

“Any coach or technical department of a national team going for the prestigious tournament should be ready to brace up after having put up not-too-impressive games; the fans didn’t like it.

“We need to work harder to correct the below-standard performances, though it is not a must that we win, but there must be commitment,” he said.

According to Rufai, the game of football sometimes swings in different directions, yet Nigeria must find a way of ensuring that it keeps the standard.

“Not all matches will be ours because that is what life teaches; there are ups and downs, but we must keep to our own standard.

“If we fail to prepare and be comfortable with that situation, then we won’t get anywhere. We should know our place before now.

“I believe that the national team will be in good condition before the AFCON and make all the necessary adjustments.

“For the goalkeeping department, I believe that there will be some modification to ensure that corrections to the lapses are attended to,’’ he said. (NAN)