‘Summerlove Collection’ inspired by love, nature, colours, says Director, Kiffy Glow

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Founder and Creative Director Of Kiffy Glow Empire, A Nigerian fashion brand, Ifeoma Uzochukwu has released an addition to her collection she calls “Summer Love.”

According to the fashion expert, she noted that the brand’s latest release is the ‘Summerlove Collection’ inspired by love, nature and colours in her bid to celebrate life and all the beautiful things that come with life.

“The Summerlove outfits take you through a journey of celebration, happiness and beautiful moments.

It has amazing features which are well detailed because the brand pays attention to every detail and every collection tells a story.

The Summerlove Collections is made with bright, beautiful colours to add beauty to the KIFFY clients. It features a catalogue of colourful and vibrant pieces merging bright and beautiful colours with trendy designs.” She mentioned.

According to Ifeoma, she explained that the collection by Kiffy Glow Empire, Summerlove, tells the story of love and the beauty of life.

“We were thinking about holidays, love, happy moments, colours, fun, and celebrating life. Summer is all these and more. We want you to stand out and turn heads in our style. At Kiffy Glow Empire, our logo is happy, colours, fun, and love, and this collection screams all these. We also have easy dresses, and tops.

“It’s made with bright and beautiful colours to add beauty to the Kiffy clients. Most of these outfits can be worn to suit different events. You can rock with your trainers for a casual fill or switch up with heels for a more dressy look.”

The Creative Director asserted that her Kiffyglow clothing brand has a special creative way of combining different beautiful prints, ankara prints combined with crepe and silks crafted into different patterns as well as the organza fabric in chiffon and organdy fabrics to make the Summerlove Collection.

“In the same collection, we additionally have trousers, playsuits and tops which suit the season. You can switch your heels to a flat shoe for informal feel or wear your heels for that classy look.

We hope you enjoy wearing it as much as we enjoyed creating them, she added.