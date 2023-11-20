Subsidy Removal: Tech firm targets over 100 affordable EVs by 2024

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of efforts to cushion the harsh impact of fuel subsidy removal by the current administration, a tech firm, has revealed plans to introduce over 100 electric vehicles (EVs) into the country by 2024.

The founder, TSWINI Company, Chisom Nwankwo, made this disclosure while addressing journalists at the sideline of an EdTech summit, held on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Nwankwo stated that their goal is to make EVs affordable while also ensuring that the assembling and production of these vehicles will take place in Nigeria.

She said: “Looking at the transportation sector now everyone is going through a crunch with the whole fuel hike and everything. So, if we’re able to bring in this solution it will drastically reduce the cost of transportation, it will also proffer new opportunities in terms of cleaner environments.

“So, you have electric cars that are actually not emitting any CO2 which is the overall solution for curbing climate change. So, basically E-mobility is the future and if we don’t actually start now, as a nation, we’ll be left behind and what we’ll see is people dropping their own cars like they are actually doing now. So, for us to start now is very important, so that we can meet up to the global standards.

“We are actually starting with Abuja and we have a couple of partners that are going to install charging stations. We are also bringing some tricycles with some Chinese partners. Our final target actually is to be able to make this car in Nigeria, assembling and production, all of that and have them here in Nigeria. We’re also looking at conversions converting the old ones to use electricity. So, we are going to be converting Keke, among others.

“The point is what is the point of bringing new ones when you can just retrofit the old ones and I know how the economy is so it will be difficult for someone to buy a new EV. We are bringing electric vehicles that Nigerians can afford.

“So, we are the ones who are going to be bringing these vehicles and we are going to make it very affordable. So, by the end of 2024, we should have like a minimum of 100 because it’s going to take some time for us to get the policies right and to bring in the vehicles takes a lot of time. But, for the Kekes we should have like over a thousand of them on the road by 2024.”

On his part, the co-founder, Mahmood Mohammed Maishanu, said the initiative is capable of providing over 5000 jobs for Nigerian youth.

“We envisage like 5000 white collar, digital jobs, because that is something I always want Nigerians to look at young youth. We should look at you having your own space and creating an avenue to plug in a certain program.

“You don’t have to be the alpha and omega of everything or you don’t have to be the holder of anything but you can always have a way to plug in and there’s vocational skills, vocational training, retrofitting of existing keke or existing cars to CNG or to electric cars.

“So, that also is a chain. People can go into supply of these components like the spare parts and everything. So it means that there is a hugeQ opportunity. We’re just going to be humbled to say 5000 jobs, but it’s beyond that.”