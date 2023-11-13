Subsidy removal: NASS launches 8 coaster buses for staff to ease cost

… as group hail Clerk over staff welfare

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The National Assembly on Monday launched eight new coaster buses provided by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Magaji Tambawal to ease the transportation of parliamentary staff.

The buses which are the first in history to be provided by any CNA, are part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the staff.

This is even as the CNA has also ensured the implementation of the new N35,000 wage award for staff of the National Assembly as part of measures to ameliorate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking during the launch and handing over of the vehicles to the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin said the gesture was a demonstration of the commitment of the 10th National Assembly under the chairmanship of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio in addressing the wellbeing of staff.

He said when the request for the provisions of welfare buses came to the table of the Senate President, he did not hesitate in giving his approval given his commitment to the welfare of parliamentary staff.

In a related development, the Patriotic Youth Forum, PYF, has hailed the leadership of the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwal, describing it as progressive and worker’s friendly and centred.

The group in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, also warned against attempts by “some so-called civil society groups from distracting the CNA through blackmail and spurious allegations that are unfounded and misleading” in the performance of his duties.

National coordinator of the PYF, Otunba Bamidele Adigun, and National Organising Secretary, Musa Isah, stated that since Tambuwal assumed office as the CNA, there has been a telling improvement in staff welfare and communication in the National Assembly bureaucracy.

“It is a fact that since Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwal’s emergence as the CNA in November 2022 and his eventual confirmation in March this year, there have been marked improvements in staff welfare and communication with top management within the National Assembly bureaucracy,” Adigun and Isah stated in the statement.

According to the group, “the payment of N3.7bn CON-PECULIAR and other outstanding entitlements within a few months in office and the upgrade of the NASS clinic with plans for the state-of-the-art equipment, easing the transportation needs of workers with eight new buses and effecting the payment of N35, 000 palliative grant, from September 2023 are few of the pragmatic leadership of Mr Tambuwal this past one year in office.

“We wish to further state that, we have diligently followed his leadership and management style, it is gratifying to know and see that all outstanding workers’ welfare packages and entitlements are been cleared as well as an increase in training and retraining for all cadres of staff in the NASS service.

“It is on this note and many more, that we call on Mr. Tambuwal to remain focused, and accountable and ignore mischief makers and those given to blackmail and trading in spurious allegations.

“People should be guided by their conscience in all that they do so as not to impugn on the integrity and reputation of honest leaders, desirous for the right things to be done.”