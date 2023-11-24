Strive for prosperity of Nigeria, NaSA urges political leaders

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – To encourage Nigerian political leaders to work towards the prosperity of the country, the National Solemn Assembly (NaSA), a coalition of Christian religious groups in Nigeria, has announced its intention to honour several prominent citizens.

This list includes the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, various state governors, senators, and other high-ranking officials.

The announcement was made on Thursday during a 40-day fasting period by the group, dedicated to praying for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas, Chairman of NaSA, addressed journalists in Abuja, expressing gratitude for the peace Nigeria has enjoyed despite numerous prophecies predicting turmoil.

“Many people gave all kinds of prophecies that Nigeria will burn, but God has proven everyone that made such prophecies wrong. Nigeria remains peaceful and we want the peace to continue,” he affirmed.

Kawas called on all Nigerians to join in the remaining days of fasting, emphasizing the importance of unity and faith in the nation’s leadership.

“Time has come for us to come together and praise our God, celebrate His goodness, and cherish the leadership He has given us,” he urged.

Speaking about the group’s upcoming National Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving Day, Kawas stated that the event, scheduled to take place on December 1, will provide an opportunity to appreciate the contributions of several key figures in Nigerian society.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, and Minister of FCT Ezenwo Wike are among those set to receive various leadership awards.

Others include Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, further emphasized the nationalistic and inclusive nature of the event.

He called on all Nigerians, both home and abroad, to join in prayer and praise for the blessings and guidance of the current administration and public officials.

“Our focus is the collective good of all Nigerians and how the people of Nigeria can benefit from the dividends of democracy,” Adegbite said.

He further stressed that the awards serve as a call to recipients to meet the expectations of their respective offices and the people they serve.