Strings of Brilliance: Unraveling Olawale Olayinka’s BBC performance

Olawale Olayinka, more widely known as OlawaleHandel, has carved an indelible mark in the illustrious landscape of classical music within the United Kingdom. His journey in the realm of music commenced with a spectacular debut alongside the revered Chineke! orchestra at the Queen Elizabeth Concert Hall, Southbank, in 2018 exhibiting diverse classical repertoires, ranging from Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “The London”, to George Bizet’s Carmen Suite No.1, Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite, & Samuel Coleridge-Taylor African Suite Op.25 with Leon Bosch conducting. The finesse & virtuosity he displayed on the violin amidst this eclectic collection of compositions earned him significant acclaim, signaling the inception of a captivating musical odyssey in the UK. Chineke! Orchestra is the first professional orchestra in Europe to be made up of majority Black & ethnically diverse musicians founded by Chichi Nwanoku CBE

Olawale graced the BBC Studios on two distinct occasions, showcasing his musical finesse & versatility. His initial appearance involved a collaboration with the Dulcis Ensemble at the BBC Radio 1xtra Live, accompanying Cameroonian-American singer Libianca and the Compozers band in February 2023. Their performance of Libianca’s hit single “People” garnered acclaim, boasting over 224 million streams on her YouTube page. His second stint at the BBC Studios came during a live interview on BBC Radio London’s Breakfast with Salma El Wardany in June 2023. Here, Olawale delivered soulful renditions of Johann Pachelbel’s “Canon” & Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida”, captivating audiences with his musical prowess and adaptability across different platforms.

Central to Olawale’s musical narrative is his substantial involvement with the groundbreaking Chineke! Orchestra. His participation in the Chineke! residency as a violist at Dulwich College in April 2022 was marked by his contributions to renditions of masterpieces such as Tchaikovsky’s 4th Symphony, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Othello suites, Stewart Goodyear Callaloo with Professor Leon Bosch conducting. The crescendo of his versatility crescendoed at the 2023 Brits Award, where his collaborations with Stormzy and the Chineke! Orchestra at the O2 arena led to captivating renditions of Stormzy’s original compositions, “Hide and seek” & “I got my smile back”. These performances, coupled with subsequent appearances at the Chineke! Warwick Arts Centre and Harrogate Festival in April and June 2023, attested to Olawale’s continuous enchantment of audiences, showcasing his dexterity through an array of compositions ranging from Beethoven’s 4th Symphony to Vaughan Williams’ oboe concerto with Kellen Gray conducting.

During the vibrant summer months, Olawale embarked on a captivating musical journey with the Brixton Chamber Orchestra (BCO), gracing twelve estates across London during their summer tour in July 2022. Their enthralling performances reached diverse audiences, culminating in over 35,000 attendees at the Lambert Country Show in July 2022. Amidst this exuberant setting, Olawale’s violin artistry added an enchanting dimension to the BCO’s symphonic renditions, infusing masterpieces such as Beethoven’s 4th Symphony, Eichner’s Sinfonie, Brahms’ 1st, Schubert 6th, Mozart’s 35th and other celebrated symphonies into the vibrant London panorama. The culmination of this tour was marked by their participation in the London Marathon in April 2023, where the Brixton Chamber Orchestra, including Olawale, serenaded the starting line, resonating harmonies through the bustling streets, captivating both runners and spectators alike.

Olawale’s musical journey reached an apex during his participation as a violinist at the Stellenbosch University International Chamber Music Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2016. Immersed in a rich atmosphere of musical education and performance, Olawale not only contributed to the concert orchestra but also showcased his expertise within his chamber group. The festival became a melting pot of musical excellence, offering Olawale the invaluable opportunity to receive masterclasses from esteemed mentors such as Daniel Rowland, Suzanne Martens, Farida Bacarova, and Tobias Breider. These interactions became a catalyst for his artistic growth, refining his skills and instilling a deeper understanding of the nuances that elevate a performance from proficient to exceptional. Stellenbosch, with its wealth of musical heritage, left an indelible mark on Olawale’s musicality, amplifying his commitment to excellence within the world of classical music.

Beyond the traditional realm of classical music, Olawale transcended into the ethereal landscapes of ambient & electronic music. Collaborating with Ibukun Sunday, a Nigerian electronic & ambient musician, they unveiled tracks like “Nostalgia” and “Freedom”. These compositions broke free from conventional musical constraints, weaving ambient, experimental, & electronic sounds into a captivating sonic tapestry. The violin, in Olawale’s hands, ceased to be merely an instrument but became a vessel to evoke, elevate mood & atmosphere within these novel genres.

The foundation of Olawale’s musical journey stems from a deep connection to gospel music nurtured in a Christian household immersed in musical traditions. His collaborations with celebrated gospel artists such as Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Victoria Orenze, & Sinach among others, underscore his continued commitment to gospel music. His pivotal role as a violin worship minister at the April 2023 “Press in now 15” #Backtobethel gospel worship concert at Fairfield Hall in Croydon exemplifies his dedication to enriching spiritual experiences through gospel music.

The tapestry of Olawale’s musical prowess extends beyond performances. He showcased his brilliance in diverse orchestras and ensembles, including the NOK Orchestra which featured on BBC world service in January 2019, a Nigerian performing group formed in 2015 by the Nigerian-Irish born British composer and multi-instrumentalist Tunde Jegede. Nok plays a unique fusion of Western & African Classical Music, with whom Olawale has recorded under Xiom music records, such works as Let the elements sing and dance, The African Mandé Suites & invocation composed by Tunde Jegede in May 2018 & January 2020, he has also given many outstanding performances with the Nok Orchestra both in Lagos Nigeria at the Musical society of Nigeria and abroad such as at the Wigmore hall in February 2022 at African concert series hosted by Rebeca Omordia, the UK St Lawrence jury summer music festival in August 2018, London St Stephen’s cathedral walbrook September 2018, Emmanuel church at Finsbury park January 2020. Through Alison Cox of the Purcell Music School & Tunde Jegede, Olawale was invited to take part at the UK Commonwealth Heads of Government Member (CHOGOM), London (2018) orchestra performance

His accolades, such as securing the 1st prize in the Annual String Competition at the Mountaintop Conservatory of Music in Lagos, Nigeria where he performed “Spring” from “the four seasons by Vivaldi”, speaks volumes of his dedication and skill. Moreover, his participation in fundraising events, such as the January 2023 Voice of Ukraine UK fundraising Concert by the London Ukraine Symphony Orchestra and the “Playing for Peace” performance at Trafalgar Square, underscores his commitment to using music as a catalyst for positive change.

Yet, Olawale’s impact transcends the confines of musical stages. His humanitarian efforts are profound, demonstrated through fundraising performances for causes like Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, refugees in Greece, and the Robes Winter Night Shelter. His altruistic spirit shines through free violin lessons, fostering young talents in communities across Lagos, Nigeria, and Entebbe, Uganda. Through these selfless endeavors, Olawale embodies the essence of compassion, illuminating pathways towards a brighter future for those around him.

In conclusion, Olawale’s musical journey symbolizes a harmonious fusion of excellence, versatility, and benevolence. His musical prowess across genres, unwavering dedication to his craft, and steadfast commitment to humanitarian causes collectively echo the symphony of a maestro who orchestrates not just melodies but also meaningful change in the world.