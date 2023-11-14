Strike: NLC, TUC, affiliates shutdown Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The organised Labour in Kebbi state following a directive from the National headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its counterpart the trade unions congress TUC, on Tuesday grounded all economic activities in Kebbi state.

Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state branch chairman of NLC, comrade Murtala Usman said that their decision to join the ongoing nationwide indefinite strike was born out of the fact that organised labour is a family, therefore, an injury to one is an injury to all hence our reason to half all economic activities in Kebbi state to ensure justice is done to our amiable leader mister Ajearo who was unjustly manhandled by suspected security agencies for pressing demands of workers in Imo state.

He added all labour affliates like NANNM national association of Nigerian nurses and Midwives, judiciary staff union JUSUN and all other unions have complied with the directive shutting offices and social facilities “Kebbi state remains shut till further directives from our mother union to do otherwise so I urge Nigerians and the people of the state to co -operates with us as we struggle to ensure demands of Nigerians are met.

Offices in the state wear ghost look as they have been vacated by workers in compliance with the ongoing strike which is not just about the NLC President but already huge labour demands are before the federal government yet unattended too hence the reason to join the strike in solidarity with the national labour chief and poor Nigerians he said.

Recall that, the National president of the Nigeria labour congress mister Ajearo was alleged to have been brutalised by suspected security agents in Imo state for aiding his chairman to shutdown Imo state to compel the governor to settle backlog of pensions and salaries he is allegedly owing which worsens the already frosty relationship between the federal government and the organised labour.