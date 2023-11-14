Strike: NLC paralyses activities in Edo, shut down public offices, others

.CONUA boycotts action



By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE national strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) recorded a huge success in Benin City, the Edo State capital as public schools, government offices, courts, some banks and other public places like the National Museum, the house of assembly complex and others were shut by officials of the state chapter of the NLC.

Litigants were sighted stranded at the entrance gates to the High Court Complex while some personnel did not also open the judges gates through which High Court judges enter their offices.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Afolabi Olayiwola, who couldn’t access the court premises said the strike embarked upon by members of the organized labour was a sign of a failed system.

He expressed shock that despite a court order stopping the strike, the judiciary workers still embarked on the strike and called for a mutual resolution of all the issues. “Ordinarily, the strike ought not to have been because there is a court order and if judiciary staff cannot obey a court order it shows it is a failed system and if it escalates it becomes a problem. If other sectors go on strike the judiciary arm ought not to have embark on it and they are aware of the court and that is where I am worried”

At the Benin Airport, an official said planes have landed and taken off from the airport in the morning and travellers were also seen making their way into the airport to catch their flight to different destinations.

Banks along Akpakpava, Mission roads, Forestry and other areas were shut down with customers trying to get money from a few ATMs that dispensed cash.

Government schools in the GRA were also shut as students were seen loitering around their schools. Also, a security officer at NPDC said the staff were complying with the strike with only essential workers allowed in the premises.

Also, Oredo, Egor and other local government Secretariats visited in Benin City complied with the strike as workers in their numbers hung around the councils’ premises

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, branch directed all the affiliate members of the organized labour to comply with the directives of the NLC but checks by Vanguard showed that there was skeletal activities inside the campus as the students were seen preparing for their Computer Based Tests (CBT) which was to start yesterday and various offices were opened for normal activities.



But the Congress Of Nigeria University Academics (CONUA), University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chapter, distanced itself from the strike, describing it as a “one man decision”.

The Chairman of the Uniben CONUA, Comrade. Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, who stated this in a chat with journalists, said that CONUA is not an affiliate of the NLC, hence, it is not part of the protest. “I call on our members to go about their lawful duties for the overall best interest of the students.

“As a chapter, we shall not make any public statement regarding the sudden strike arising from one man’s decision, over his ill-conceived protest at Imo State that led to an alleged physical attack”, he said

He noted that the administration of the Vice Chancellor of University of Benin aligns with the union’s objectives of having a smooth and uninterrupted academic calendar in the school.



In Auchi, the headquarters of Etsako West local government area in Edo North, government offices and banks were closed to the public.

The closure of the State Secretariat was supervised by the chairman of Edo Chapter of the NLC, Odion Olaye with some workers and union executives seen within the complex, situated along Sapele Road, to ensure that members comply with the directives to begin strike today.

Olaye stated that he had sent members to schools, airports, petrol stations, and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Corporation to ensure that they were shut. “We are complying with the strike action fully. I am delighted with what the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Edo State chapters have displayed today. Our enforcement teams were on the ground and the enforcement was total.



“As you can see, we are in the premises of the State secretariat. No official activity is taking place here. We went round. Locked up Banks, NPDC, Airport, Schools and more.



Also speaking, Comrade Alabi Precious, Chairman Edo State TUC Trade Union Congress said, “Our action was necessitated by the brutalization of the national president of NLC, Joe Ajaero and we are ready to get to the end of this matter.”