Strike: Kebbi labour leaders shut down Deputy Gov’s office

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

As part of stringent measures taken by Kebbi state organised labour to ensure total compliance with the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, leadership of the union and their affiliates led by the state chairman, Comrade Murtala Usman, on Wednesday, cracked down on erring civil servants in Kebbi state.

The enforcement team first disrupted a meeting at the Primary Education Board and walked out the SUBEB Chairman, Professor Khalid Jega.

His members and the entire staff of the board were chased out and their gate shut for turning up to work while aware of the ongoing strike.

The team moved to the cabinet office housing the Kebbi state deputy governor, Umar Tafida, chased workers and shut down the facility after a mild drama with the security agents at the entrance gate of the deputy governor’s office.

State secretariat, private and public schools in both the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, and the 21 local councils have been shut down by the organised labour despite the letter the private schools association wrote to NLC, indicating that they will not partake in the ongoing strike.

Speaking after the enforcement exercise, Comrade Usman said: ” that “What is being witnessed today is the total shut down of the system regardless of persons or establishment following directives from the mother body of the union to ensure every government or private organisation joined the strike.

“We are out to enforce total compliance because letters were sent to all establishments in the state before we mobilised for the strike but some adamant civil servants still turned up for work.

“So we came and chased them out of their offices and shut the entrance gates till further directives are given.”

He added that for as long as the strike continues, monitoring and enforcement will persist in the state.

While thanking workers who complied and stayed at home, he assured them of light at the end of the tunnel.