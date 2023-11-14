Strike: Ekiti workers comply with directive, ground offices, schools

Ekiti, on Tuesday, witnessed near total compliance with labour’s nationwide strike order, as many government offices, schools, and institutions were deserted while few workers reported for duty.

The development followed a directive by the State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to its members to join the nationwide indefinite strike till further notice, in line with orders from both national leaderships of labour unions.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the strike, report that pupils and students of some public, primary, and secondary schools who had earlier resumed the day’s work had to return home, on realising that their teachers were not available.

The directive by the state chapter of the NLC is contained in a statement, jointly signed by the state chairman and secretary, Mr Kolapo Olatunde and Foluso Israel.

Labour said the directive was consequent upon the alleged assault on the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, among other reasons.

It further explained that the decision emanated from the joint National Executive Council of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The statement reads, “This is sequel to the recent developments in Imo State that led to the brutalization and abduction of the National President of the Congress – Comrade Joe Ajaero, along with other Comrades with him in Imo State to protest the injustice meted out to workers and retirees.

“They were in Imo, on issues bothering on non-payments of several months of salaries, non-remittance of deductions, arbitrarily declaring some staff as ‘ghost’ workers, amongst other social vices.

“All State Councils of the Congress have been directed to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike action, starting from 14th November, 2023, till further notice.

“Subsequently, in a similar directive, the Ekiti State Council of the Congress, arising from a State Administrative Council (SAC) and State Executive Council (SEC), hereby brings to your notice the directives of our National Headquarters.

“Please accept our utmost regard, as we appreciate the understanding and cooperation between us always.” (NAN)