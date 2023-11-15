NLC President Ajaero

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The former Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Gusau Branch (covering Zamfara State), Bello Galadi has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP to arrest, investigate and prosecute the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero for inflicting pains on over 200m Nigerians with the nationwide strike embarked upon by the labour unions.

Galadi in a statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, said although he personally condemned the attack on the labour leader (Ajaero) but instead of him to enforce his rights in a court of law and seek damages, he resorted to the strike action.

The former NBA Chairman said the strike which could be described as self- help had caused unnecessary tension and aggravated the suffering of the masses and so he (Ajaero) should be arrested for his actions.

According to him, “I personally condemn the attack and brutalization of the NLC President in Owerri, Imo State. I urge the IGP to intensify efforts to arrest, investigate and prosecute the culprits.

“In the same vein, I personally do not see any relationship between the assault on the NLC President and strike action. While the assault is personal, strike is official.

“The fundamental rights of the NLC President is enshrined and protected under Section 34(1) of the Nigeria’s Constitution. Instead of the NLC President to enforce his rights in a court of law and seek damages, he resorted to self- help, thereby caused unnecessary tension and aggravated the suffering of the masses.

“It is unwarranted to shut down the whole country, including schools, offices, businesses, courts, hospitals because of the personal interest of an individual. An innocent man from Kebbi to suffer for an incident that occurred in Imo. It makes no sense to me to punish over 200 million Nigerians for the wrong committed by few individuals. You cannot fix an injustice with an injustice.

“IGP should therefore arrest, investigate and prosecute the NLC President for actions likely to cause breach of the public peace. This becomes necessary so as to deter other leaders from abusing their offices in future,” the former NBA Chairman, Galadi however stated.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC had on Tuesday embarked on nationwide strike to protest against the arrest and brutalization metted on the NLC President, Ajaero in Imo State sometimes in November 1st, 2023.