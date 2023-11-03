‘Stop writing about me’, Burna Boy tells blogs, says willing to pay any amount

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, says he’s willing to pay some Nigerian blogs to stop writing about him.

In a post on X on Friday, the ‘Last Last’ crooner stated that he has never paid money to any blog in Nigeria.

His words: “How far, abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally,” he wrote in pidgin English.

“I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros!!”

Recall that in an interview on Kiss FM, London last month, the singer stated that everywhere would be ‘shaking’ if he had access to his X account.

He said, “If I had access to my account, everywhere would be shaking every day. The ground will be elevated based on my feelings and I don’t like disrespect.

“They always try to disrespect me on the internet. So, my team didn’t let me at them. If not, then the ground will elevate. I will spend too much time there; honestly, I will spend a lot of time there.”