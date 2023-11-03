Home » Entertainment » ‘Stop writing about me’, Burna Boy tells blogs, says willing to pay any amount
Entertainment

November 3, 2023

‘Stop writing about me’, Burna Boy tells blogs, says willing to pay any amount

'Stop writing about me', Burna Boy tells blogs, says willing to pay any amount

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, says he’s willing to pay some Nigerian blogs to stop writing about him.

In a post on X on Friday, the ‘Last Last’ crooner stated that he has never paid money to any blog in Nigeria.

His words: “How far, abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally,” he wrote in pidgin English.

“I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros!!”

Recall that in an interview on  Kiss FM, London last month, the singer stated that everywhere would be ‘shaking’ if he had access to his X account.

He said, “If I had access to my account, everywhere would be shaking every day. The ground will be elevated based on my feelings and I don’t like disrespect.

“They always try to disrespect me on the internet. So, my team didn’t let me at them. If not, then the ground will elevate. I will spend too much time there; honestly, I will spend a lot of time there.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.