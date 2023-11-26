Stop using internet for “yahoo yahoo”, Islamic group tells youths

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A religious organization, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has trained Muslim youths in Osun state on positive use of the internet rather than for fraud, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’.

The group trained 30 selected Muslim youths, who in turn are expected to train others in their respective schools and communities to use the internet to earn livelihood legally.

Addressing the trainees before the training program in Osogbo on Sunday, the National missioner of the group, Ustaz Fuhad Adeyemi said that it is time to take drastic steps towards fighting fraudulent use of the internet rather than just complaining.

His words, “Our mission is to strengthen our young ones on the use of the internet. Enlighten them on the negative effects of Yahoo Yahoo, we can not continue to complain without being pragmatic. What do we do as an organization and leaders, that is why we created this program. Instead of doing something illegal, they should use the same system, the same platform to do things legally with no extra funds, and the entire world will be proud of them.

“We want them to make good use of the Internet, what they have been using negatively, we want to turn it into positive that will be beneficial for the country and their family.

“The number is about 30. We carefully selected the students from schools among their colleagues. So they can later go back and train their colleagues.

“We want the trainees to know that tomorrow starts today so that they should make the best use of their time. Very soon, many people will regret using the internet for fraud, we don’t all of them to be caught on the web.

“With the support of the McArthur Foundation, we are doing it in seven other states, including Lagos, Kebbi, Sokoto, FCT, Kogi, Kaduna, and Kwara. Some states are collaborating to make sure we extend it to other youths and where we cannot find such collaboration, we train those within our capability”.