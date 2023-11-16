Stop taking relationship advice on social media – Harrysong warns

Nigerian musician, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong has warned people against taking relationship advice on social media.

Harrysong, in a post shared on his Instagram story on Wednesday, said that such advice is from content creators who are merely hustling.

The singer also questioned why a married woman would abandon her husband to become the side chick to another married man.

He wrote: “Stop taking dating advice on social media. It’s from a content creator. Na hustle, they themselves are seeking help.”

“Married woman left her marriage of 4 year and 2 kids because her husband cheated. And she’s now a side chick to a married man. Na progress be that?”