Stop impeachment of Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa, Afenifere, Ondo elders, tell assembly

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

National leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, religious leaders and Ondo state elders have waded into the political crisis in the state and the impeachment of the embattled deputy governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa.

They called on all concerned to sheath their sword.

Rising from a meeting held at Akure, the country home of Pa Fasoranti, which lasted for five hours, the elders, including traditional rulers, and religious leaders, advised against the impeachment of either the governor or his deputy.

Addressing newsmen, after the meeting on behalf of Pa Fasoranti, the former Secretary General of Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, said that the reconciliation meeting was at the instance of the Yoruba leader.

Arogbofa said “The elders’ meeting was summoned by the Afenifere leader and, by implication, the Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to discuss issues in our state.

” It is still ongoing; we just started the discussion about the problems happening in the state.

” Having looked at so many things, it was the conclusion of the elders and leaders of Ondo State that, for now, there should be no impeachment of either the governor or the deputy.

“We are still looking at how things are going. We still have a lot to do, we just started.

Also, another elder in the group, who is the Lisa of Ondo Kingdom, Sir Simeon Oguntimehin, said they had to intervene in a bid to reconcile the gladiators.

Oguntimehin said that ” the meeting decided and confirmed that no attempt should be made to impeach either the governor or the deputy governor.

“We want the rule of law to continue to reign in the state. We don’t want any problems; we want the rule of law according to the Constitution to be adhered to and continue to be followed.

“This is a Sunshine State, and the state must continue to shine.

A former Vice Chancellor of Oodua University, ile- ife, Osun state, Prof. Olu Aderounmu, while answering questions from newsmen, said “We want everybody to work with the elders. We mean well for this state.

“We particularly want the State House of Assembly to, if called upon, listen to Pa Fasoranti and the elders in the state.

“Some of the elders participated actively in the creation of this state, so they are concerned. We want to appeal to everybody in corporate.

“Ondo State used to be the leading state in the federation, whether you talk about education, human resources, or material resources. We want to continue to be the number one state in the country.

Meanwhile, the meeting also resolved that they would soon meet with the governor, his deputy and the members of the House of Assembly in a bid to resolve the imbroglio.

They assured the people of the state that the crisis would soon be resolved.

Asked if the assembly members refused to listen to the elders, Basorun Arogbofa said “It will be strange for us to talk to them and they won’t listen to us.