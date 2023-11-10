Stay away from Bayelsa election, PDP Tells APC National chair

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned the planned visit of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to the state less than 24 hours to Saturday’s governorship poll.

The PDP said the visit will exacerbate the already tense security situation in the state.

In a statement on Friday.



the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, said the Party is at a loss and shocked that Mr. Ganduje plans to visit the state when the INEC-stipulated period for campaigns by political parties elapsed midnight of Thursday, November 9, 2023.

PDP also noted that the APC National Chairman is not an international or local observer accredited for Saturday’s election neither is he coming to cast his ballot in Bayelsa being a registered voter in faraway Kano State.

The statement added that Ganduje’s presence in Bayelsa would only confirm the allegation that the APC has concluded plans to dollarise the election, compromise the electorate and the electoral umpire.

“Our Party restates our belief that Nigeria deserves better and is in dire need of responsible leaders and statesmen that will move the country on the path of true democracy, peace, progress and accerelated development.

“Our country needs leaders whose actions would stimulate good governance and bequeath moral decency to advance the course of democracy and not those whose stock-in-trade is to steal, kill and destroy during election,” Ogoli said.

“In the light of the above, we urge the APC Chairman to shelve his unwholesome visit.

“We remind Mr. Ganduje that there are already security breaches and his visit should not cause more problems that will worsen the already volatile situation.

“We state unequivocally that PDP in Bayelsa will not hold its arms and allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to manipulate the process in the election governorship.

“As a matter of fact, our Party states in clear terms that anyone who attempts to rig or manipulate the election might have to deal with the legitimate wrath of the people.

“The PDP reaffirms that all indices from several Entrance Polls indicate that our candidate, His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri is leading and will sweep the governorship election in all the eight local government areas of the State.”