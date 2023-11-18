State of the nation: Your responsibility has increased, Ray Ekpu tells Nigerian editors

•Ray Ekpu

As Editor’s Guild inducts 14 new Fellows, 39 members

Honours host Gov Eno

Talk to us when we’re not doing well, Eno tells Guild

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The 19th Annual Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) 2023 of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) ended Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with a veteran and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, reminding Guild members that their social responsibility has increased tremendously due to the shaky state of the nation.

Ekpu asserted in his charge to 39 new members were inducted into the fold of the guild, with former Guild President Gbenga Adefaye performing their swearing-in.

The Guild had the day before also welcomed 14 new Fellows into the body and honoured host Governor Umo Eno with an Excellence Award for being media friendly and committed to good governance.

Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Secretary to the Guild, explained that “over 90 people applied to be members. Out of the 90 applications, only 39 were recommended by the screening committee as new members. It shows those inducted today are very important to the guild.

In his charge to the new members, Cofounder Ray Ekpu, who said there are about 25,000 journalists in the Nigerian practice space, reflected, “The editor is the most important person in terms of decision-making and our industry. Editors decide what people must read and what they consider important.

“They are the people who set the agenda for the government and the people of Nigeria by the choices of stories and the placement of those stories. Whether you decide to publish or kill the story, that is agenda-setting.

“So the people we are going to inaugurate today are going to be joining a privileged elite group in our industry. My advice to them is that when you join the club, take it as a serious responsibility to be a good editor.

“Our country is at a very critical stage now. And the responsibility of the editor has increased tremendously because of the state in which we are. I don’t know whether we all appreciate our role, but our role is a very important one for the survival of this country.

“We are at the edge of a precipice, and editors can control it, whether developing the country or destroying it. So those who are going to be admitted to that fold must take their responsibility very seriously.”

President of the Guild and Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Eze Anaba, also charged, “Those of us that will be inducted this night, I am to tell you that for the past three days, we’ve been here discussing the state of the nation and the state of our profession.

“After tonight, do well to be involved and help us grow the guild. Our country and profession is in a very delicate situation. Your experience and know-how will help us chart the way forward.”

At the Gala Night, where the award of excellence was presented to Governor Eno by the founder and publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, the Guild believed that Akwa Ibom, under Governor Eno, has demonstrated there are possibilities in Nigeria.

The Guild President also said Akwa Ibom has debunked some theories that only the private sector can drive the economy.

He said, “Akwa Ibom State has shown us the possibilities in Nigeria. Akwa Ibom has proven we can have a good country. Akwa Ibom has debunked some theories that only the private sector can drive an economy; with the success of Ibom Air, you have indeed given hope for a better Nigeria.”

Governor Eno, in gratitude for the recognition by such a privileged body, told the Guild, “We are open to collaborate with you as much as possible to tell the Akwa Ibom story. The things we do may not be so big, but we trust you can help us tell the story behind those little things we do to affect the lives of the common people.

“For us, we have been blessed with infrastructure in our state, and we feel there’s a need to connect our rural people to those infrastructures. That’s why we are giving them those basic things.

“I have discovered through our needs assessment that rural people don’t need much. They just need consistency with the necessities of life, and we are committed to providing those. Talk to us where you think we’re not doing well; we welcome such an interface.”