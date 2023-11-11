Stand firm  with God, By Funmi Komolafe

Let’s begin by giving thanks to God that has kept us this far. It’s by his Grace and not by our power. May we continue to enjoy his Grace in Jesus name.

Everywhere around, we have a lot of unpleasant news that affects human beings. This happens daily but we also have more good news that are under reported or not reported at all.

The question you want to ask yourself is “ what is happening?” Why is it happening?

The answers to the questions may not be adequately answered if we consider the physical but when we reflect more especially with our thoughts towards the spiritual, we may find answers.

Brethren, the contestation between the forces of darkness and children of God may never end till Jesus comes but what is certain, is that the Light of God in a child of God, in a true born again Christian must surely overcome darkness.

We are now in November, the 11th month of the year. For those who expectations have not been met, they could say like Jesus on the cross, “ Why hast God forsaken me?’

These are the kind of thoughts that would flow in a troubled mind but since God did not forsake Jesus that rose from the grave the LORD cannot forsake you.

At a time like this, we often conclude that God might have forgotten us. God is not man and cannot forget anyone that he created.

When we pray and we are yet to receive answers, we get worried. Any Christian with the True Light in him or her would not worry about earthly things including child- bearing.

We worry about child- bearing because we often think that time is running out. Running to where?

God controls times and seasons. Our authority is found in Daniel 2 vs. 20-22: (KJV) “ Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever for wisdom and might are his.

And he changeth the times and the seasons: he removeth kings, and setteth up kings: he giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding:

He revealeth the deep and secret things: he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him”.

This was at a time that Daniel was troubled. How does he as a human being know the dream that the King had which he had not been told let alone the interpretation of such a dream?.

Anyone who finds himself in a situation similar to this would definitely be confused but Daniel knew that only the light of God would uncover whatever is hidden.

Brethren, that Light of God is still available to you.

I may not know what you have tried to achieve since the beginning of the year without success but be assured that God is able to give it to you before this year ends.

The challenge may be related to child- bearing, it could also be about other things you want to achieve in life.

Remain confident, continue with God, he usually shows up when you least expect.

Do you know that God makes some people wealthy at a time of general economic crisis. I mean when many are complaining, that is the time God would single out some people for amazing blessings.

In the same way, God is able to make a woman who has been married for over 20 years bear children. That is indeed a long time to wait for a miracle.

What we must realize is that those that give up on serving God, never testify to miracles.

Some women become so desperate that they ask God to give them a child even if the child dies in a few months. Nothing can be more satanic than such thoughts.

A time of waiting is the time to talk less and pray more. What we often fail to realize is that once a negative thought is expressed verbally, the forces of darkness pick it up and begin to work against that person’s destiny.

That would not be my portion and yours in Jesus name.

Brethren when we wait on the Lord, we are faced with temptations and it takes the grace of God not to fall into temptation.

Let’s learn from Hebrews 10 vs. 35-39: “ Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompense of reward.

For ye have need of patience , that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise.

et a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry.

Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him.

But we are not of them who draw back into perdition; but of them that believe to the saving of the soul”.

Brethren, are you confident that God is able? Do you believe in the promise of God for you when he said in Psalm 127 vs. 3: Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward”.

Are you patient enough? Some people have allowed the spirit of impatience to send them out of their matrimonial homes. Some have even allowed impatience to send them to their early graves.

Impatience is an evil spirit that draws people away from the Lord.

May God give you the grace to overcome impatience in Jesus name.

Brothers and Sisters, if Hannah had been impatient, she wouldn’t be the mother of Samuel and other children.

Are you being humiliated where you work, continue with Jesus. Never allow impatience to throw you out to the forces of darkness.

No matter how long, you are deprived of anything by the forces of darkness as long as you remain with God, a day, just a day would come that the Light of God would overshadow that darkness.

I’ll share with you the story of a woman. A medical doctor. She got married and couldn’t conceive. People taunted her that she must have wasted her fertile eggs through abortions.

She felt harassed at work. Home wasn’t better. Her husband went for any woman in skirts.

It was not long before she started experiencing depression. As a doctor, she knew that what she was going through were signs of depression . Of course she knew the consequence of such.

Long nights of tears didn’t bring in the children she wanted badly.

Shedding sorrowful tears because of a challenge is unfruitful. It gives room for the devil and his demons to come into your life. Avoid it.

The lady doctor continued to pray until God the Holy Spirit directed her to Laughter Foundation International ministry.

Since it was God’s time to favour her, her husband who all along was not cooperating, agreed to go with her.

Every week, they travelled from their base in the South- South to attend special church services in Lagos.

Brethren, they put in something to get something. They made a great sacrifice to travel to and fro at a great cost.

It was not long before she got pregnant. To the glory of God, she gave birth to a set of twins, two boys .

Brethren, the period of waiting presents challenges but we must be determined to continue with God.

The LORD Jesus gave us a subtle warning in Luke 9 vs. 62: “ And Jesus said unto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God”.

In the same vein, anyone that continuously focuses on challenges is looking back and such a person does not deserve a miracle.

God is always available for those who consistently trust him.

Stand firm with Christ and a breakthrough is guaranteed.

Enjoy the Peace of the Lord.