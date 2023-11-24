Stakeholders urge NASS to sign 5 gender bills into law

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Key players ranging from civil society organisations, women groups and gender activists have called on the National Assembly to sign five gender bills into law.

The stakeholders made the call at the launch of the Advocacy Hashtag and Signature Campaign, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting the passage of the five gender bills in Nigeria.

The gender bill cluster is supported by USAID and Palladium and consists of the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), Womamifesto, National Coalition on Affirmative Action (NCAA), Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GCRN), SAGE, and Gender Mobile.

This campaign addresses key gender gaps in the 1999 Constitution. This is done to ensure adequate awareness of the deficiencies in the constitution and to draw the attention of lawmakers and the public to the need to have a representative constitution.

The 5 gender bills include: Bill to provide special seats for women at the national assembly; affirmative action for women in political party administration- 35 percent of executive positions; another bill sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman.

The remaining two were a bill on indigenship- married women should have a choice on state of origin and have access and inclusion of at least 10% affirmative action in favour of women in Ministerial appointments.

In 2022, the 9th National Assembly threw out these bills, Womanifesto, a feminist non-political, women focused group with over 500 organisations across Nigeria, led the protest against the National Assembly after the bills were rejected. The gender cluster group was formed after this rejection and have also continued with advocacy visits and media awareness on the bills and their impact on Nigerian women.

The United Nations has repeatedly emphasized that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also a necessary foundation for a peaceful and prosperous society (UN Women). Yet here we are – half our population is marginalized due to outdated laws and societal norms.

Addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the event, Chief of Party, SCALE Project, Palladium, Lydia Odeh, said the passage of the 5 gender bills into law will pave the way for an inclusive and equal society.

She said, “These five gender bills we advocate for today are not just pieces of legislation; they are keystones in the doorway towards a more inclusive and egalitarian society. They signify a commitment to dismantling barriers that have hindered women’s full participation in various facets of life. They represent a vision where every individual, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to contribute to and benefit from the progress of our nation. The Five Gender Bills are everyone’s business, regardless of your gender.

“Deliberately ensuring there are special seats for women at the national assembly will automatically address the paucity of female legislators and ensure a well-rounded, comprehensive, and quality legislative process. The same applies to affirmative action for women in political party administration. The bill seeking to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of Nigerian women is imperative, as a Nigerian man’s foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen. We cannot be a country with such a blatant case of discrimination”.

Speaking in the same vein, the Pioneer Mandate Secretary for women of the FCT, Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, said the uproar by the women groups was also in tandem of the intentions of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to bring women to the fore.

According to her, “What my assignment is, is to drive the target for one million signatures to become a significance in my six area councils of the FCT.

“It merges with what clearly profiles my principal, the minister of the FCT, Nyesom, Wike, not just as a he for she but as a super champion for raising the banner for women in the FCT and he is waiting for us to do what has never been done before”.

Giving reasons why the 5 gender bills failed to be signed into law, the Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker on Strategy and Program Development, Karu Simon, called for more awareness of the purpose of the gender bills to the legislators and the populace.

He said, “It was a fantastic approach that was used, the efforts were quite huge, the sacrifices and labour were all put in a very impressive manner. Not all issues or debates get to sail through on the first attempt, but the ninth national assembly attempted by women was really to my own anlaysis was a successful attempt.

“That has given rise to a better strategy that the women are currently adopting in the review for the tenth national assembly, it has started quite early and I can see that the mobilization is quite massive.

“The five bills need to have a level of enlightenment to the populace. Quite a number of people, even the legislators couldn’t understand some of the bills until it got to the level at the floor of the House.

“So I think what should be done is to educate not just the legislators but people within the country to begin to understand the value of these bills. Let there be that level of engagement of citizens down to the grassroots”.

On her part, former country director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, said the passage of the bills was an issue of humanity and that the ill representation of women in the National Assembly was unacceptable.

She said, “The bills we are talking about, is not just about women, it’s about the issue of humanity, it’s about human rights and social justice. So we are hoping that they will do better.

“What we have now is a male assembly, we have a House of Assembly where there are no women. So they will have women committees and caucus, it’s men that are spearheading it, that’s not right, they can’t appropriately understand the needs of a woman.

“We are hoping that in all of the galvanizing and mobilization that we will do for women to get up from wherever they are to be part of the country and its decision-making process”.