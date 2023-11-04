Stakeholders seek urgent action on climate change policy 2021-2023

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Climate change is real and it is here, causing a shift, manifesting in higher temperatures, droughts, changing rain patterns, shrinking natural water sources, and fueling conflicts over resources.

Unwholesome human activities like bush burning, deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, indiscriminate waste disposal, and indiscriminate mining activities, among others have over the years eroded the environment and we now pay the price for environmental neglect.

The situation in Plateau State is not different from what is happening elsewhere as the State now witnesses large-scale environmental degradation, flash floods, and droughts which are affecting agricultural and other economic activities.

To remedy the situation, the Centre for Gospel Health and Development, CeGHaD advocates the intentional implementation of the National Climate Change Policy 2021 – 2030 so that citizens can be guided to adopt lifestyle and carry out activities that would mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

Working in partnership with the Christian Blind Mission, with funding from the European Union, CeGHaD at a day’s meeting with some journalists in Jos made a call to action to increase awareness on the issues of climate change and strategies to combat the menace.

Highlighting the measures taken to curb climate change, Yakubu Dasu of CeGHaD said the organization through its Enabling Resilience to Climate Change, ER2CC programme is working in three local government areas of Langtang South, Bokkos, and Riyom to enhance communities’ sensitization campaigns, empower communities’ members and giver encouragement on eco-friendly practices.

He called on the State government and other stakeholders to initiate an awareness campaign that must focus on the importance of combating climate change and its effects on both the environment and human life and the campaign should target primary and secondary schools, universities, local communities, and traditional rulers.

Dasu stated, “Community sensitization campaigns are an effective approach for increasing awareness of climate issues. Rural communities in Plateau State are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Empowering these communities with basic knowledge about climate change, and organizing workshops and seminars on integrated farming practices, and the importance of agroforestry would assist in alleviating the impact of climate change on their lives.

“Encouraging eco-friendly practices within the State, such as reducing plastic use and recycling, is another effective method of increasing awareness about the climate crisis. The government should introduce measures such as the provision of recycling bins in schools, and residential and public areas where adequate waste management services currently do not exist.

“The Plateau State government should take climate-friendly policies into account, and adopt policies on energy conservation and renewable energy utilization in the state. This would reduce the emission of greenhouse gases and protect the environment from the depletion of natural resources. The Government should establish partnerships with organizations that can provide the technical and financial support needed to implement the campaign against climate change in the State.”

Earlier, Viktor Kuchili, who facilitated the meeting, noted the urgent need to replace felled trees, promote green areas in communities, and engage in wholesome activities that would replenish the environment.

He tasked the media to increase awareness to enable citizens to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle that will reverse the negative effects of climate change.

Also, the Executive Director of the CeGHaD, Nansik Onu, and the Director, Climate Change and Mineral Development with the State Ministry of Environment, Martina Danuk stressed the need for a behavioural change as a panacea for mitigating the effects of climate change.

Danuk said the environment would continue to react negatively until humans treat the environment with the care it deserves and Onu asked that issues of climate change be treated as an emergency that needs collective and urgent steps to address.

Participants drawn from government/non-governmental organizations, print, electronic, and new media as well as PLWDs gave their commitments to do their bit to save the environment.