Stakeholders seek speedy passage of updated auto industry bill

By Theodore Opara

Compulsory patronage of locally produced vehicle automotive experts and other major stakeholders have called for accelerated work on the ongoing legislative framework for the updated National Automotive Industry Development Plan.

They spoke in Lagos on Wednesday at an interactive forum organised by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The experts including representatives of the KPMG and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and automakers lamented that the prolonged delay in the enactment of the auto industry act was holding back the development of the nation’s automotive sector.

The 2023 NAIDP approved by the Federal Executive Council in May is aimed at enabling the exponential increase in the local production vehicles, reaching 40 per cent local content, 30 per cent locally produced electric vehicles, generating one million jobs and enforcing patronage of locally produced vehicles by government and companies working on government contracts.

Mr Ogoegbunam Chukwurah, Lead Export Market Development, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, gave a lecture on the benefits creating a single market in Africa would have for Nigeria’s auto sector.He dwelt on how Nigerian auto players could take advantage of opportunities offered by AfCFTA to play on the global auto business stage.

Advisory Manager at KPMG Tobi David spoke on the various components of the NAIDP 2023 and was optimistic about Nigeria becoming a West African hub in the automotive industry.

A former acting DG of NADDC Luqman Mamudu focused on the challenges of implementing the policy and the way forward.

The auto experts and others agreed on the need to waste no further time in making the auto industry law a reality.

They also recommended the setting up of an working committee for the 2023 NAIDP implementation with a project management office and a two-yearly review of the progress being made.

Speaking via zoom, Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, said, “The auto industry is key to achieving economic diversification. And this is in line with the mandate of the ministry to ensure full diversification and full industrialisation of the economy.”

To facilitate market access and market expansion, she assured of engagement with different economic players to ease the difficulties in doing business and allow local manufacturers to participate in AfCFTA to export their products.

Director General of the NADDC, Mr Joseph Osanipin, in his welcome address, stated that the NAIDP is a critical pillar of the government’s efforts to transform the automotive sector and position it as a key driver of economic growth and job creation.

He said, “The plan is designed to address the key challenges facing the sector such as low production level, insufficient local content and limited access to financing.”