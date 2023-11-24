Stakeholders project growth for real estate sector in 2024

By Juliet Umeh

Despite the harsh economy and Naira fluctuation, stakeholders in the real estate industry have projected stability in the sector in 2024, going by the available indices.

They also called for collaboration between construction industry participants and the government to address housing deficits in Nigeria.

The experts expressed hope at the West African Property Investment, WAPI summit, organised by African Property Investment, API, in Lagos, yesterday.

According to them, the summit was held for key players in the sector to re-strategise and reinvent ahead of the new year.

Projects and City Reports Lead at Estate Intel, Mr. Oladapo Runsewe, who was one of the speakers, noted that 2024 was going to be a balanced year for the industry.

He said: “I think in 2024, things might ease up a bit because if we look at the statistics from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the real construction sector contribution to GDP actually increased in the last quarter.

“So, if we just continue on that positive path, I can foresee that we’re going to have a balanced positive effect on the market.

“I will say it’s going to be positive and there’s nothing pointing that it’s going to be negative because construction must go on, development must go on regardless. People need houses to live, investors need real estate to invest in. So it’s going to be balanced.”

However, Runsewe noted that, “There is a need for collaboration between construction industry participants and the government like the public and the private sector players collaborating to move the sector forward.

“I know there are plans for that happening but not as much on a very large scale as the demand needs right now. For example, if we look at Lagos, we have a very large housing deficit. So, the developers need something on a much larger scale for them to meet this demand by ensuring they make the right margins for their business.”

Also, Head, Real Estate Finance, Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Tola Akinhanmi commented on the resilience of the sector despite the economic challenges.