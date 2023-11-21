Stakeholders move to lift ban on safe abortion guidelines in Lagos

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Civil society leaders, stakeholders and medical experts have embarked on a move to develop a roadmap for an advocacy campaign geared towards lifting the suspension on guidelines for safe termination of pregnancy in Lagos State.

This was the crux of a two-day meeting organised in Lagos by the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, with support from AmplifyChange, as part of its ongoing Project Enhance initiative aimed at ‘Enhancing Women’s Voices to Demand Accountability on Safe Abortion and Preventable Maternal Deaths in Lagos’.

Recall that on June 29th, 2022, the Lagos State Government presented and launched a 40-page policy document titled ‘Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indication’, to set out guidelines for safe termination of pregnancy within the ambit of Lagos State Criminal Law.

On July 8, 2022, the document was, however, suspended by the state government due to pushbacks by some religious groups.

Stakeholders are, however, of the opinion that this action contradicts efforts to advance the sexual and reproductive rights of women across the state.

Thus, speaking at the engagement meeting, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Executive Director, Women Advocates Research & Documentation Center, WARDC, lamented that unsafe abortion has health, economic and social consequences, arguing that the rapid increase in maternal mortality rate shows the urgent need for interventions to ensure the suspension is lifted.

“We hear the cry of women, from our grassroots communities and market groups, of how too many women and girls keep losing their lives due to pregnancy complications, and this is quite saddening for us as women,” she decried.

Through ongoing engagement with stakeholders, other civil society leaders and experts, Akiyode-Afolabi said: “WARDC hopes to, among other goals, increase individual awareness of sexual and reproductive health rights, catalyze changes in the implementation of policies and laws, and build stronger and more inclusive movement for sexual and reproductive health rights.

“We also seek to stir policy changes that generally impact the lives of women and girls, as well as strengthen capacity of women CSOs, women groups, and medical professionals on the provisions of the safe abortion guidelines.”

Also speaking, Bose Ironsi, Executive Director, Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP, said: “People need to understand and have proper knowledge about abortion. The issues are about personal choices and what you want for yourself.“

Ronke Oyelakin, State Coordinator, Child Protection Network, on her part, argued that women and girls should be free to undergo safe termination of pregnancy if a pregnancy will likely lead to death or affect their lives in negative ways.

“It is about life first. We are trying to see how we can cascade this message to the grassroots. Everyone needs to understand that the policy document on safe abortion guidelines is a good initiative which will help reduce mortality rates among women and girls in our society.”

“We want to ensure women also have access to this information.

We already have a grassroots structure within the 36 states of the federation. So, we are there to go to the grassroots and encourage them to avoid patronising quacks. They need to know they can actually access these help from the hospitals. They should go the right way and get help from professionals; quacks which could cause them their lives.

We are going to be talking to teenagers, youths and women,” she elaborated.

Others who also spoke at the event which featured panel discussions and group sessions, included Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, Chief Medical Director, Twinex Medical Centre, and Executive Director, Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation; Dr Moriam Jagun, Public Health Specialist and Senior Family Planning/Reproductive Health Program Manager, USAID; Dr Akin Jimoh, Toyin Odukoya, Habeeb Balogun, as well as religious leaders.