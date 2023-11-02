Stakeholders express fresh hope for investors, farmers over NADF take-off 

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Stakeholders in the nation’s Agricultural sector have described the appointment of Muhammad Abu Ibrahim as Executive Secretary of the National Agriculture Development Fund, NADF, as representing fresh hope for increased funding for agriculture investors and farmers.

Reacting to his appointment, the President of the All-Farmers’ Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim, has welcomed this appointment.

“We are quite happy that the NADF will soon take off so that the funding of Agriculture may become easier and more seamless. It should be noted carefully that the bill for the act was sponsored by a former President of AFAN, Abdullahi Adamu and AFAN was there at the public hearing to get it passed and later assented to by former President Buhari. The farmers, like Oliver Twist, await the formation of the Board as contained in the act.

The board will have a farmers’ representative who knows where the shoe pinches in farming, as the government itself does not own a farm. The appointment of a relatively young man as the Chief Executive of the Fund should ordinarily translate to “go-getting” to make the Fund sustainably buoyant. The ability to attract funds to the Fund is the necessary elixir for it. We await the implementation which the farmers will closely monitor and periodically evaluate for efficiency.”

Similarly , the co-founder of RiceAfrika and Livestock247, Mr Ibrahim Maigari, described the newly appointed Executive secretary as a round peg in a round hole.

Maigari said the appointment signifies a big win for all entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector, as the NADF would be driven by someone who shares the same perspective as agri-partnership.

He said: “This is one appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that has gotten me excited beyond measure because of the quality, experience, and passion for the development of agriculture in Nigeria of the person appointed.”

Also, Chairman of Kwara State Agriculture Network, Al-Mustpha Ibrahim said NADF is a great initiative that will no doubt bring about much-needed development to the agricultural sector, but cautioned that the Fund be implemented in a manner that is transparent, efficient, and effective.

According to him, “My advice to the new agency is to ensure that the Fund is implemented in a manner that is transparent, efficient, and effective. The activation of the Fund will be a major boost to farmers and other stakeholders in the sector, as it will provide access to much-needed financing for agriculture. There are several strategic roles that the National Agricultural Development Fund is expected to play in the development of the agricultural sector.

First, it will act as a catalyst for investment in the sector, by providing incentives and guarantees for investors. Second, it will help to create linkages between farmers and the markets, by supporting the development of value chains and market infrastructure. Third, it will help to promote sustainable agricultural practices, by supporting research and development and the adoption of climate-smart technologies. Fourth, it will help to ensure food security, by supporting the development of local production systems.”

The Executive Secretary, Ibrahim holds a first degree in Accountancy from the University of Jos and is a Certified Agricultural Finance and Banking expert, he is an Alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School and has also attended the Robert Kennedy College Zurich, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and a Fellow of Aspen Institute Leadership Initiative for Africa.

He co-founded and was CFO of Sponge Analytics (A Data Analytics Company), which partnered with MTN Nigeria to develop Animal Identification and Management Solutions (MTN AIMS), the first of the kind in Africa, that was meant to solve the problems of cattle rustling, animal disease transmission, and the underdevelopment of the livestock value chain.

He later co-founded Livestock247.com (Nigeria’s 1st Online Livestock platform) which has changed the business of livestock in Nigeria and continued to initiate many tech-driven innovations in the crop side of agriculture through his involvement with many AgriTech companies in Nigeria.

Through Livestock247, where he served as a founding CFO, director, and later vice chairman of the board, Muhammad managed multi-million-dollar international donor-funded projects for various interventions in Nigeria.