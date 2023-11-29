Stakeholders call for reform of correctional centres

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to place more emphasis on reforming the correctional system to ensure effective rehabilitation of prisoners.

The stakeholders made the call at a lecture series organised by Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation with the theme “Reforming Correctional System For Effective Rehabilitation,” in Abuja on Tuesday.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Sara Abdul expressed commitment to addressing the challenges faced by inmates and to forge sustainable solutions for their reintegration into society.

Represented by John Olugbemi, the Director of Communications, Abdul said the theme of the event encapsulate its dedication to ushering in a new era in the Nigerian correctional system, one that emphasises rehabilitation, dignity, and the active involvement of ex-convicts in building a safer and more secure society.

She said, “From modernizing correctional facilities to implementing educational and vocational training programs, addressing mental health challenges, reducing recidivism, and drawing inspiration from international best practices—each topic is a stepping stone toward a more humane and effective correctional system”.

Also speaking, the representative of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Chigbu Odoemelam, who is the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, said there is a pressing need for reforming Nigeria’s correctional system.

He said, “At present, our correctional system faces a multitude of challenges, which includes overcrowded facilities, high rates of recidivism, lack of speedy trials by the courts, thereby underscored the urgency for change.

“It is time we shift our focus towards alternatives to Incarceration, a more compassionate and rehabilitative approach.

“Reformation and rehabilitation entails providing inmates with tools and support they need to rebuild their lives, by that empowering them to become responsible and law-abiding citizens.

“Also evidence-based practices, including individualized treatment plans and continuum of care are vital elements that lead to an effective correctional system,” he added.