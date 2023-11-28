Sproxil: Pioneering supply chain traceability in Nigeria

Sproxil, a technology company founded in 2009, has emerged as a trailblazer in building trust across supply chains and fostering direct engagement in the ever-evolving supply chain landscape. With an initial mission to combat counterfeiting and build loyalty, Sproxil has significantly expanded its solutions to deliver value to all supply chain stakeholders.

With the recently proposed NAFDAC traceability mandate, Sproxil is now poised to further bolster supply chain efficiency, cementing its role as a pivotal player in the industry.

The Managing Director of Sproxil, Africa, speaking on the company’s commitment to supply chain traceability, said, “At Sproxil, we are dedicated to the vision of a secure and transparent supply chain ecosystem. Our commitment to implementing traceability solutions underscores our belief in empowering businesses, protecting consumers, and driving positive change in the industry.”

Sproxil recently hosted a webinar, “Enhancing Supply Chain Performance Through Effective Traceability Implementation,” attracting over 80 senior executives from various industries. The event featured insights and practical guidelines for implementation from Babatunde Odunlami, Managing Director of GS1 Nigeria, and Chinedum Chijioke, MD of Sproxil, Africa.

Babatunde Odunlami emphasised the pivotal role of solution providers such as Sproxil, highlighting that these providers operate within the frameworks set by GS1. They offer stakeholders the opportunity to tap into the extensive benefits of GS1, which may be challenging to access independently. Sproxil’s innovative solutions are designed to improve business efficiency significantly, aligning seamlessly with GS1’s mission. With a deep understanding of the market, pricing dynamics, and stakeholder capacities, solution providers like Sproxil are well-positioned to meet the industry’s specific needs. Their dedication to facilitating easy access to everything necessary for supply chain enhancement is evident.

Moreover, Sproxil actively sponsored and participated in the 26th Annual National Conference of the Nigerian Association of Industrial Pharmacists (NAIP) in Enugu and the conference organised by the Association of Pharmaceutical Products Marketers of Nigeria (APPMAN) in Abuja. These events served as platforms for Sproxil to engage with industry leaders and share its knowledge on the vital role of traceability in supply chain management.

One of Sproxil’s most significant achievements is being one of the few GS1 Certified companies with solutions to enable traceability within supply chains. Their pioneering supply chain track and trace solution, Sproxil Informer, has been upgraded to meet recent GS1 requirements and align with global standards.

A monumental milestone was recently achieved by being the first company to successfully implement supply chain traceability for a pharmaceutical manufacturing company using GS1 standards. This achievement involved enabling traceability for 46,000 product units, leveraging the Sproxil Informer app. The insights gained from this endeavour have been invaluable for all stakeholders involved.

Sproxil’s journey is a testament to its unwavering dedication to revolutionising supply chain traceability in Nigeria and beyond. As the company continues to lead the charge in this critical field, its commitment to supply chain security and direct engagement with trade partners using innovative solutions remains at the forefront of its mission.

In the words of Chinedum, “Our vision is to transform supply chains and empower businesses to make critical business decisions that would impact them positively. We are proud of our accomplishments and excited about the future as we work towards a more secure and efficient supply chain ecosystem.”