Spotlight on Kemi Anibaba’s journey as film-maker, entrepreneur

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising star in the acting and filmmaking industry, Kemi Anibaba, has opened about how she combines her dual roles as an actress and entrepreneur, saying she always tried to bring to life a harmonious blend of creativity and business acumen.

Kemi revealed how her passion for entertainment naturally evolved into a career choice in 2005. For her, the realm of acting is a profound medium for expressing emotions and navigating connections with the world.

Venturing beyond acting, Kemi assumes the roles of both producer and entrepreneur, adding that her journey into movie production stems from a unique synergy of her love for business and storytelling, culminating in the establishment of her own production company.

Also speaking further about life in the UK as a risk analyst, the serial entrepreneur said when she’s not in the spotlight, she is busy working on other interests that pay her bill.

She stated that her appetite for investment risks reflects the multifaceted tapestry of her life.

Speaking on challenges, the actress said she likes to tackle them head-on, noting that she perceives obstacles as mere stepping stones, maintaining an unwavering focus on her ultimate goals.

Acknowledging the competitive landscape of the industry, Kemi insisted that her plan is to distinguish herself by honing her acting skills and investing in cutting-edge production equipment, aligning her work with global standards.

Reflecting on the success of her recent co-production, “Kesari,” Kemi expressed gratitude for the warm reception. Her aspirations soar higher as she aims to surpass this feat with her upcoming projects.

Kemi unveils a tantalizing glimpse into her forthcoming projects, including “ESO (Fruits),” “TIWA,” and “Act 8vs 40,” assuring fans of an immersive cinematic experience.

Juggling the realms of acting, production, and entrepreneurship, Kemi’s adept multitasking is orchestrated seamlessly by her manager/PA, exemplifying the power of effective teamwork.

Despite the industry’s challenges, she stated that she draws motivation from her personal triumphs, fueling her commitment to delivering riveting movies to global audiences.

Furthermore, she anticipates collaborative ventures with UK-based producers, promising compelling films delivered straight to audiences’ doorstep