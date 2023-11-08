Spider bites, kills popular Brazilian singer, Darlyn Morais

A popular Brazilian singer, Darlyn Morais, has been confirmed dead after he was bitten by a spider.

According to Daily Mail, the complications from being bitten in the face by a spider led to the death of the 28-year-old singer.

Morais had fallen ill after he was bitten by a spider at his home in the northeastern city of Miranorte on October 31.

The singer’s 18-year-old stepdaughter also suffered a spider bite and is currently hospitalised.

Morais’ wife, Jhullyenny Lisboa told Brazilian news outlet G1 that the stepdaughter was in a stable condition.

Lisboa said that Morais experienced body fatigue and that the color of the bruise on his face started to change as a result of the bite.

Morais developed allergic reactions later during the week and visited a hospital in Miranorte, where he was treated and discharged Friday.

“He felt weakness in his body and his face started to darken on the same day (October 31),’ Lisboa said. ‘He went to the hospital and was admitted to Palmas General Hospital this Sunday.”

Morais sang forró, a popular genre of music in Brazil’s northeast region that is based on a combination of the accordion, zabumba, and metal triangle.

His small, three-man band included his brother and a friend.

“He was always surrounded by friends and it was always a reason to celebrate for him,’ his cousin, Wesleya Silva, told G1. ‘Always very happy and smiling with everyone around him. Owner of a giant heart, always helping the people around him.”

Morais, who had six-year-old girl and one-year-old year boy with his wife, was planning a live show in January 2024 that was going to be recorded and released on DVD, his friend, Samuel Zhytor, told G1.

“He was always very loved here in the region,’ Zhytor said. ‘He always gave me a lot of opportunities inside and outside the state.”