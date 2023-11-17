Soyinka, Adebanjo speak on Nigeria at presentation of Clark’s “Brutally Frank”

Professor Wole Soyinka

By Adesina Wahab



LAGOS: Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, are among the array of dignitaries that are expected to speak and grace the presentation of “Brutally Frank”, an enthralling autobiography of Ijaw leader, who is also an elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.



A statement by the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Prof Hope Eghagha, and Amb. (Dr) Godknows Boladei Igali (National Coordinator) for the event, said Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde and Dapo Abiodun, would be special hosts.

The statement added: “The legendary Professor Wole Soyinka will grace us as the Special Guest of Honour. His Royal Majesty, Oba Riliwan Akiolu (CFR), will preside as the Royal Father of the Day, which the esteemed Pa Ayo Adebanjo will assume the role of Father of the Day.

“The event will have distinguished Senator Anthony Adefuye as Chairman. A panel of discussants – Prof Odion Akhaine, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Edward Agbai, and moderated by Prof Hope Eghagha – will dissect the book.

“This is a rare opportunity to honour and celebrate the life and achievements of a truly remarkable Nigerian leader, a man who has dedicated his life to serving our great nation.



“It promises to be an unforgettable day filled with insightful storytelling, cultural richness, and the wisdom of a true statesman.”



The event is slated for Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos at 10:00 a.m.