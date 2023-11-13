Southern govs hail Ododo, Uzodinma’s victories

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Chairman of the Southern Governor’s Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has hailed the victory of the Kogi state governor elect, Usman Ododo and the re-election of lmo state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, in the last Saturdays off-cycle elections.

Akeredolu in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Akure, said that “These victories signify the people’s endorsement of their leadership, and entrusting them with the responsibility of steering their respective states towards prosperity and progress.

According to him “These elections underscore the increasing trust in our electoral processes.

“These processes affirm the democratic gains and highlighted the ongoing improvements in our electoral system.

“The peaceful conduct of the elections reflects our political maturity and determination to eliminate violence throughout the electoral process.

“Acknowledging the complexities of our democratic journey, it is gratifying to note that, despite isolated disturbances, these elections uphold the core tenets of our democratic values.

“In applauding the winners, I commend the diligent efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

” INEC’s unwavering commitment to improvement was evident in the commendable performance during the Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa elections.

” We anticipate the commission sustaining this impressive trajectory as we strive to meet the aspirations of our people for enhanced progress.

“Special commendation is due to our security agencies for their crucial role in ensuring the observed peace.

“Their dedication inspires confidence in citizens that their lives and property are secure during elections. This marked a notable advancement in our electoral system.

“I express gratitude to Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for fostering a level playing field for all political parties.

“These elections, being the first under Mr. President’s current term, showcased a commitment to decent governance and credible electoral processes, representing a remarkable improvement.

“Appreciation is also extended to the youth corps members (NYSC) who served as ad hoc staff and electoral officers. Their integrity and accountability in fulfilling this national duty exemplify true patriotism.

“I congratulate our great party, the APC. The national leadership’s dedication to reinforcing and promoting our political ideologies, particularly under President Tinubu, has strengthened the party’s acceptability and resilience.

” Let these victories propel us forward in upcoming elections. We must also be ready to ensure that the people benefit from the gains of democracy.

Akeredolu said that “These recent elections should serve as catalysts for further improvement. We remain united in nurturing our electoral process toward perfection. Democracy has triumphed once again.