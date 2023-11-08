Soun stool: Prince calls for justice as court orders fresh process 

By Morenike Taire

One of the foremost contenders to the throne of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Prince Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke has asked the Oyo State Government, Ogbomoso kingmakers and head of Laoye Ruling House of Ogbomoso to ensure equity and justice prevail in the selection of the candidate to occupy the vacant stool.

According to Oyegoke, who hails from the Kapelaye branch of the ‘Laoye Ruling House of Soun of Ogbomosoland Royal Dynasty and a direct son of late Prince Joseph Olaleye Oyegoke-Olaoye, the wrongs must be righted in order to protect the throne from further ridicule.

In a statement made available to Vanguard and addressed to Prince Amos Olaoye, the Mogaji of Laoye Ruling House, Oyegoke further enjoined the kingmakers to request the family to continue the process by seeking for the nomination of a single candidate for the Stool of Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Recall that an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso has upturned the appointment of the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Ghandi Olaoye and ordered a fresh selection process for the stool. The suit was initiated by Kabir Laoye, saying Ghandi was not eligible to be the next Soun of Ogbomoso.

Oyegoke, through his legal counsel , A.O Kaka, lauded the high court judgement, saying that the best and sincere option should be to ensure that the royalty of Ogbomosoland is not sacrificed on the altar of sentiments, religion, financial, and political considerations, expedition, or experiment.

“This is the time to do the needful as there cannot be any process to identify a suitable candidate without distorting the family’s affinity and the generation of bad-blood,” he added.

Oyegoke stated that the infractions noticed in the selection process by the High Court occurred at the stage where the family was to nominate a single candidate to the Kingmakers for consideration, emphasising that the infractions outlined in the judgement brought shame upon the land of the valiants – Ogbomoso, while the character and credibility of the Kingmakers, the Mogaji, and Ogbomoso North Local Government Representative were grossly questioned.

“The consequent appointment and person so appointed to the Royal Stool of Ogbomosoland was laid bare to public ridicule. This was an event that should never be allowed to repeat itself in the history of Ogbomosoland again,” he said.

He further prayed, “Laoye Ruling House should activate the 11-man Screening Committee Report which should lead to the elders of the family nominating a single candidate per time to the Kingmakers, according to the performance of the candidates as reported in the Screening Committee Report. The kingmakers, on their part should respond in accordance to the demand of the Soun of Ogbomosoland Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958.

“A diligent observation of this flow or procedure will enable the family to have complied with the Soun of Ogbomosoland Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958, which the High Court noted was violated.

“Permit us to state that, any other arrangements outside this proposition may be unacceptable, with consequences of fresh and multiple litigations. Meanwhile, we desire and hope that the family, community elders and leaders of thought should crave for an end to such litigations.”

Prince Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke thereafter beseeched every member of the ‘Laoye Orumogege Ruling House in particular, the other Soun of Ogbomosoland Ruling Houses, The Ilus, and Ogbomoso community at large to prevail on, and encourage all stakeholders in this matter to support the process of enthroning justice, equity and fair-play in the process of installing the rightful candidate on the throne of Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Prince Gbolahan Idown Oyegoke, a prominent chartered accountant based in Lagos is a direct son of Late Prince Joseph Olaleye Oyegoke-Olaoye, the first male child of the Late Prince Oyegoke Olaoye, a direct son of the Late Soun of Ogbomosoland, the Late Oba Atanda ‘Laoye, Orumogege I.