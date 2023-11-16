Nigeria’s labour pain ‘ll soon lead to joy – Alake

Dele Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, Wednesday, assured that soon Nigeria’s labour pain will lead to joy.

Alake said this while giving his remarks as a special guest at the 2023 West African Mining Host Communities Indaba, organised by Global Rights, Nigeria, and the African Coalition for Corporate Accountability, ACCA, which kicked off November 15 and will end November 17.

He said Nigerians must be sincere and patriotic to ensure mining host communities get the best of attention and treatment because all Nigerians belong to the host communities they come from, and should be ready to ensure they get it right for the host Communities to be a better place.

He also maintained that the President has placed the solid minerals sector as his priority, hence his (Alake) deployment to the solid minerals sector as Minister, which shocked Nigerians.

The theme of the indaba is ‘Insecurity and Minerals Governance in West Africa: Building Mechanisms for the Protection of Mining Host Communities’.

It brought stakeholders together including Federation of Mining Host Communities, Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Women in Mining, Nigeria, National Assembly, Foundations, Corporate organisations, and other participating countries include Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Kenya, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, South Africa, and others.

The Indaba is basically to explore solutions to enhance natural resource management and promote security in mining host communities.

The 2023 Indaba objectives are to: Understand security challenges, share best practices, and foster collaboration for Inclusive and sustainable development.

He said: “We were constructing the structure of government and the very critical areas, not just to be energized, but to create enduring structures, economic structures for our nation such that at the end of our tenure, these structures would have been entrenched so deeply and the society would have become used to a certain level of socio-economic activities and standard of living, such that whichever government or leader comes after would be unable to reverse the trend, even if you have the worst specie of human being to take over as leader because of the enduring structures, very fundamental structures that would have been put in place, nobody will be able to reverse the progress, the upward trend that we are going to pull this country with the cooperation of every one of you because when I say we are going to put it is every one of us.

“Like I said in my definition of the host communities, who are the members of the host communities, we Nigerians because we all come from one or the other. So whatever we do in terms of enhancing the situation in our host communities strengthening the relationship between operating companies and our host communities and enunciating policies that would advance the progress of our communities, we are advancing the progress of our nation, and we are advancing the progress of us as individuals and collectively.

“I enjoin you as you continue your jaw-jaw, your deliberation to be very factual, forthright, sincere because whatever you do without sincerity of purpose is not going to make the mark. I appeal to you as you cross-fertilizer ideas come up with those ideals that contribute meaningfully to the progress of society, and at the end of the day, if we get it right, we will all enjoy it, we will now create a society that is better for our coming generations.

“And I said to some people yesterday, those developed societies- Europe, US that we run to have the slightest opportunity, those societies did not just wake up and meet the infrastructure that they have today.

“A generation behind made the sacrifices for the current generation to enjoy those facilities and the standard of living.

“In Africa, we are still largely below subsistence level. We still have our heads underwater. But before we achieve that standard that we run to develop societies, we must make the sacrifice. If you want to make an omelette, you must break the eggs.

“And that is why today people are crying ‘oh the economic policies of this government. Oh, there’s a lot of pain out there.

“It is fundamental, it is inevitable. If you want to restructure a society that has been wobbled, there is no way you have to do what we call in our strategic terminology ‘panel-beating’, you have to panel-beat it and straighten it up. Those of you who use panel-beaters use all kinds of instruments; hammers and all of that and straighten it, that’s what you do.

“It is a euphemism for restructuring and whipping it into line.

“Now, every government policy has gestation periods, when you conceptualize and start executing the policy today the results will not manifest today.

“There has to be a gestation period that’s the reality of the case. Now, that the gestation period lasts, the pain of restructuring accompanying it is inevitable. But if you have the resilience and the persistence the sense of consistency to maintain the course.

“When you turn the curve results will begin to show and everybody will become happy. But you must go through the pain because nothing ventured nothing gained.

“And I will leave you with the words of the analogy that the President often gives when we are meeting and strategizing on how to resolve and reduce the pain associated with the restructuring of the economy of the society, and he says all the time that the situation is akin to a woman in the labour room.

“When a woman is in the labour room, she’s going through excruciating labour. It is inevitable but the moment the baby is born, the pain fades into insignificance and the joy of motherhood takes over that is what we are going to experience in Nigeria by the grace of God with your cooperation.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, in a keynote speech, titled ‘Improving Transparency in Mineral Resources Governance in Africa’, said mining host communities need to benefit from the utilization of resources extracted from their communities because they bear the brunt of the impacts, which insecurity is now a menace that has hampered development and peace among the people including the entire nation.

Orji acknowledged that the African continent is blessed with abundant mineral resources, ranging from gold and diamonds to oil and gas, which are normally supposed to bring positive development in a win-win situation.

He said: “These resources hold the promise of transformation, the potential to elevate the lives of our people, and to power the development of our nations.” Unfortunately, the communities where these resources are obtained are often left vulnerable and continue to face several security challenges. To tackle this issue, we must first be committed to transparency in the governance of these precious assets.

“The extraction of mineral resources in some parts of the country continues to generate security concerns. The mining of largely untapped mineral deposits in some parts of the country, especially gold, which has strategic importance and economic value, is at the root of violence in several communities. This has also been linked to the ongoing kidnapping in that region. Aside from security problems, people also die on these mine sites and because the sites are not properly monitored and regulated, these cases are not properly reported.

“The challenges faced by these mining host communities need urgent resolutions. There is a need for collaboration with security agencies and mining host communities to help curb insecurity in the mining sector. Because the activities of miners are not monitored or regulated by relevant authorities, they tend to operate without guidelines leading to environmental hazards.

“We need to accelerate our commitments to change the way we source minerals and metals. Mining plays a crucial role in energy transition by providing commodities for renewable energies and climate technologies. Without climate smart mining practices, the energy transition will not be truly clean and this will affect these vulnerable communities and environments, and potentially endanger the progress of tackling climate change.

“It is a responsibility to ensure that the wealth derived from our minerals is utilised for the common good, that the benefits are equitably shared among our people, the environment is protected for generations to come and that the human rights of the people are well protected. In essence, it is the responsibility to govern these resources with transparency and accountability.”

Meanwhile, he called for a special security outfit for the mining sector that would thoroughly combat illegal miners and cartels like the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, which fights against drug dealers and barons.

“During the unveiling of the ‘agenda for the transformation of the solid minerals for international competitiveness and domestic prosperity’ the federal government has said it will be introducing a mines police and security tax force to help combat illegal mining and smuggling.

“Just like a special agency NDLEA was created to combat drug trafficking, I believe that a unique task force for the mining sector is equally important.”

Earlier, the Executive Director, Global Rights, Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, in a speech titled ‘Setting The Scene: Insecurity and Minerals Governance in West Africa: Patterns, Challenges, Possibilities’, pointed out that, “The Nigerian Constitution in Section 17 (2) (d) states that the “exploitation of human or natural resources in any form whatsoever for reasons, other than the good of the community, shall be prevented; The constitutions of almost all of our states in West Africa repeat the spirit of this subsection, as does the ECOWAS Mining Code and the African Mining Vision. Yet we again stand bewildered as we did 200 years ago asking how do we get out of these straits? Hence we called an indaba. An indaba by the way is a Zulu word for “an important meeting”. It also roughly translates as an equivalent of what we call “a solutions lab” at Global Rights.

“Annually, across several platforms across the world, governments and mining companies gather to decide our fate. The fate of our ancestral lands and our children yet unborn. At these confabs, the people most impacted – extractive host communities are excluded. How do you decide for us without us?

“After all, we are the ones who know where the shoe pinches. We are the ones whose lands are desecrated, whose resilience is weakened. We are the ones.

“So, we chose to represent ourselves, to give ourselves agency to decide our future as the African Mining Vision and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights has accorded us in Sections 20-22.

“This annual gathering unites us as a people to deliberate and find solutions to the common challenges that we are confronted with as West Africans. It is a platform for open and inclusive dialogue where ideas, experiences, and solutions are shared collectively.

“We have also chosen to invite governments and mining companies. Perhaps, if they listen to us and dialogue with us, they might finally understand the powers that we have so generously bestowed on them to protect our rights.

“Perhaps, they might understand afresh that the security of states starts with the security of the people within the state, and adopt a human security paradigm to address the challenges around the efficient exploitation of our resources.

“This year’s, we indaba around the theme: “Insecurity and Minerals Governance in West Africa: Building Mechanisms for the Protection of Mining Host Communities”.

“We indaba ready to share experience, to explore the patterns, challenges, and opportunities that have the potential to reshape the destiny of this remarkable region. Due to faulty governance systems, the extraction and trade of the resources found in our communities too often fuel conflicts, corruption, and violence, setting us into a spiral of insecurity that undermines the social and economic fabric of our communities.”

She also said that, “The failure to adopt climate-smart exploitation of these resources has also exacerbated these challenges. We will review our climate resilience as communities particularly vulnerable to climate change.”

Meanwhile, the President of, the Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, in a goodwill message expressed concern over legal and regulatory frameworks of the solid minerals sector.

According to Ayanleke, State Governments and other lower levels of governance contend with the exclusive rights of the Federal Government on the administration and control of mineral resources.

“The legal and regulatory frameworks of Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector is presently in a state of confusion, as the State Governments and other lower levels of governance contend with the exclusive rights of the Federal Government on the administration and control of mineral resources as provided for in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Aside from the fact that creating parallel multiple structures and frameworks will kill all initiatives at attracting investments needed to catalyze the growth of the sector, there is a connection between divided house and insecurity.

“It is often said that a house that is divided against itself cannot stand and that if there are no cracks in the wall, lizards cannot make their abode inside the wall.

“The cracks in the wall of the regulatory frameworks of Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector are widening and capable of providing abodes for reptiles more dangerous than lizards”, he said.

However, he urged mining host communities to learn and adopt the Komu experience.

Komu is a mining Community and hub in Itesiwaju Local Government Area in the northern part of Oyo State, Nigeria. An initial baseline study has it that the community is centrally located within about 670sq.km of pegmatite-bearing rocks that cover about five local government areas along the Western border of Oyo State with Benin Republic.

He said: “The occurrence of high-grade Gemstones of various types like Rubelite, Green Tourmaline, Sperssatite, Gem Kunzite and other associated minerals like Tantalite and Lithium minerals bear eloquent testimony to the richness of this discovery.

“Sometimes in early 1999, when the artisanal miners discovered and attracted attention to the deposit of these minerals, the officers of the then Ibadan Area Mines Office and Geological Survey Department advised the community to get practically involved by incorporating a mining outfit as a Special Purpose Vehicle.

“This piece of advice gave birth to Topmost Minerals and Allied Resources Limited, being managed by yours sincerely and which has been operating in that axis with more than ten other mining companies which have formed a cluster association registered and known as Komu Miners Association.

“The Association has been doing a lot in terms of funding and management of security outfits in and around the mining camps, constructing a 30km earth road with one bridge and seven culverts and subsequent periodic maintenance of the 30km road from Komu to the site and other social intervention programmes.

“The community went a step further to set up a community mining committee, under the auspices of the community head, to liaise between the community and the operating companies for issuance of mining consents, negotiating and management of the proceeds of Community Development Agreements and overseeing other issues that bother on community relationship with her tenants.

“While not claiming that this model is the best for host mining communities’ relations with the operating mining companies in their areas, it has, however, provided a ground for the peaceful and harmonious relationship between Komu and the mining operators together with the over 10,000 population making their living in that environment. It can, therefore, be recommended for other mining host communities with modifications to suit the peculiarities of each community.”