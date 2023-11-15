Some women place marriage above God – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

Famous Nigerian cleric and relationship coach, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has revealed that some women place their marriage above God.

Okonkwo, who is famous for his opinions on relationships and marriages, revealed that some women’s utmost priority is marriage to the extent that it is placed even above God and their wellbeing.

He emphasised that personal fulfillment in marriage can only come when a woman first discover delight in her single life.

Using the biblical account of Esau, Pastor Kingsley warned against desperate decisions.

Some women place marriage above God, above their own well being and even that of their unborn children — kingsley okonkwo (@kingsleypst) November 14, 2023

He wrote: “Some women place marriage above God, above their own well-being and even that of their unborn children.

“Anything done in desperation never births something good …ask Esau. Ladies one of the major steps to being happily married is being happily single.”