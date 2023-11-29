‘Some girlfriends bring you good luck,’ Rashford told not to break up with Lucia Loi

Manchester United supporters have advised Marcus Rashford to hold on to his former fiancée Lucia Loi as they believe she is the reason behind his upswing in form.

Rashford scored his second Premier League goal of the season in United’s 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend.

It was the England international’s first match since being spotted on a date in Manchester with Lucia at a city center restaurant.

This has fueled the club supporters’ opinion that his love life is destined to help his performances.

The pair dated for nine years before their first breakup in May 2021 due to the pressure of the pandemic lockdown.

They got back together months later, and they got engaged four months later.

However, the pair called it quits again earlier this year, after the engagement, before being seen together for a date.

Reacting to his resurgent form after going on a date with Lucia, United fans, per Daily Mail, noted how he thrives in his performance when his love life is active.

One United supporter posting on X, said: ‘As soon as Rashford got back with Lucia, he scored #results’.

Another added: ‘Rashford should never breakup with Lucia until he decides to end his professional career.’

A third hopeful fan explained: ‘Some girlfriends bring you good luck, example is Lucia Loi in Rashford life…..whenever they’re not together his performance will diminish once together he’ll start balling. Please don’t go again.’

Vanguard News