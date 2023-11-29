Soludo names Omenugha acting VC of Ojukwu Varsity

By Vincent Ujummadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Professor Kate Omenugha as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the state-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Omenugha succeeds Professor Greg Nwakoby whose tenure has just expired.

Omenugha, a Professor of Mass Communication at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was also former Commissioner for Basic Education for eight years during the administration of former Governor Willie Obiano.