Soludo names Omenugha acting VC of Ojukwu Varsity

By Vincent Ujummadu
Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Professor Kate Omenugha as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the state-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.
Omenugha succeeds Professor Greg Nwakoby whose tenure has just expired.
Omenugha, a Professor of Mass Communication at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was also former Commissioner for Basic Education for eight years during the administration of former Governor Willie Obiano.
