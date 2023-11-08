Soludo mourns 3 Tansi college students struck by lightning

Gov. Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, has extended deepest condolences to the Tansi International College community over the loss of three of their students in a lightning accident.



Soludo sent his message in a Statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary.

Recall that lightning struck the school football pitch on Saturday while students were playing football in the rain and hit nine of them.

The deceased students were Obi Chukwunwuike, 16, from Nteje, Anambra, Obeta Uchechukwu, 16, from Nsukka, Enugu State, and Usulor Chidubem from Ezza, Ebonyi State.

Soludo said he acknowledged the magnitude of the loss to the State and offered prayers to God to grant both the school and the bereaved families the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss.

Soludo urged students to seek shelter indoors and abstain from outdoor activities under the rains, as lightning can strike without warning.

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may solace find its way to the hearts of the grieving families, the Tansi International College community, and the entirety of Anambra,” he said.