Sokoto Reps member empowers constituents in Yabo/ Shagari

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto: A member of the house of representatives representing Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, has empowered his constituents with items worth millions of naira.

Yabo who is barely 5 months a go, said one year before his Election he empowered his people with Cars, motorcycles, Irrigation equipment, barbing kits, generators, etc “

Distributing the items in Yabo town, headquarters of Yabo local government area, the lawmaker thanked his constituents for electing him in 2023.

He said this is just the beginning, more and more empowerment programs are in the pipeline, until all political wards in the two council areas are covered”

According to him, the empowerment initiative he embarked upon was part of his effort to appreciate the electorates for reposing confidence in him.

“I will ensure that I bring lots of development in education, health, empowerment, job opportunity to our young graduates”, he said.

The lawmaker promised to attract more development to his constituency and by extension, Sokoto state in the years ahead.

Also speaking, the Yabo local government PDP Alhaji Sabo Madawaki Yabo said youth and women constitute the major population of people in Yabo and Shagari LGAs, while assuring that, PDP members at the national Assembly members would all pay back to their constituency through empowerments .

He called on the good people of Yabo and Shagari local government areas of Sokoto state to support Hon Umar Yusuf Yabo (Dan Majen Yabo).

A colleague to the national Assembly member and member representing Gada/Goronyo federal constituency Bashir Ahmed Gorau described Hon Umar Yusuf Yabo as a true representative of his people who always think of his Constituency first on all matters at the national Assembly.

He said he is optimistic that, Hon Yabo would performed wonderfully to move the constituency Forward.

The empowerment packages distributed includes, Motorcycles, School Uniforms, Exercise books, cash grants to women, water pumping machine for irrigation and Refrigerators.

Speaker after speaker at the events commended the reps member for his empowerment initiative within a short period of time.

Dignitaries that graced the event includes, PDP vice chairman Alhaji Sule AP, Alhaji Sani Bunu Yabo, Alh Bashir Lambara, Hon Dandi Ango Shagari, Hon Bala Musa Yabo and Alhaji Bashir Gorau member house of representatives representing Gada/ Goronyo federal constituency among others.