Sokoto Gov directs immediate renovation of Shagari’s burnt house

Gov Aliyu Ahmed of Sokoto State

By Victoria Ojeme

In a swift response to the recent fire that gutted the first residence of former President Shehu Shagari, Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has directed the immediate renovation of the historic building.

Governor Sokoto personally visited the site of the fire to assess the damage and express his condolences to the Shagari family. He described the incident as a “catastrophic and unfortunate” loss, not only for Sokoto State but for the entire nation.

“To us, this house is of great historical importance, being the first residence of Nigeria’s first democratically-elected President, Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari,” Governor Sokoto remarked. “It stands as a historical monument for our upcoming generations, and therefore, we will renovate this house.”

The Governor expressed his gratitude to Allah that no lives were lost in the fire and encouraged the Shagari family to view the incident as an act of God. He also commended the efforts of the firefighters who battled the blaze.

The fire, which occurred on November 18, 2023, caused extensive damage to the former President’s residence, leading to the loss of valuable property. Governor Sokoto’s directive for immediate renovation signifies the importance placed on preserving this historic landmark.

The Governor’s visit was accompanied by a delegation of dignitaries, including Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the APC leader in Sokoto State; Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly; Kabiru Kware, Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly; Isa Saddiq Achida, State APC Chairman; Muhammad Bello Sifawa, Secretary to the State Government; members of the State Executive Council; Special Advisers; and Special Assistants.

The renovation of former President Shagari’s residence is expected to commence shortly and will be closely monitored by the Sokoto State government to ensure its timely completion and restoration of the building’s historical significance.