Sokoto: Gov Aliyu directs LG scribes to resign

Gov Aliyu Ahmed of Sokoto State

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has directed civil servants appointed as Local Government Secretaries to resign as their appointment is political.

The Governor gave the directive shortly after his meeting with Local Government Sole Administrators and their Secretaries across the State.

He said the controversy surrounding the position of Local Government Secretaries was now over as the law categorised them among political office holders.

“It is now clear that you are occupying political offices, therefore, if you are a civil servant make sure you resign.

“We believe in the rule of law and will not accept any situation where people will flout the law,” he added.

The Governor also directed Local Government Sole Administrators to ensure regular security meetings with the relevant stakeholders with a view to checkmating banditry and other sundry crimes in their localities.

“Securing our communities is not only the responsibility of governments but the responsibility of all.”

He charged the Sole Administrators to carry everyone along on security issues to achieve maximum success.

Governor Aliyu further charged them to be vigilant and report any suspicious character to relevant authorities for necessary action.

He stressed the need for effective surveillance and intelligence gathering in the rural areas as a means of tackling insecurity in the state.

He also assured the readiness of his administration to fight banditry and other criminal activities in the State.

He however thanked the people of the State for their maximum support and cooperation to his administration.