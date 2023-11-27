Societies fail when public confidence in Judiciary fails – LP

By John Alechenu

The Labour Party has urged the Judiciary to remain apolitical and ensure the time-tested belief that the Court is the last hope of the common man by not only ensuring that justice is done, but that it is seen to have been done.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Monday.

Ifoh said the judiciary plays a critical

role in keeping human societies from descending into chaos; hence the need for judicial officers to live above board.

He spoke in response to statements credited to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who spoke at a

Special court session by the Supreme Court to mark commencement of 2023/2024 legal year and swearing-in of 58 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, in Abuja.

The CJN had among other things urged judges to give judgments without fear or favour while insisting that they should not

succumb to the “sentimental voices of the mob” in the discharge of their functions.

The CJN also warned that corrupt judges will have no place on the bench under his watch while urging litigants with evidence of wrongdoing against any judge to approach the National Judicial Council.

He assured such litigants that justice will be served.

Ifoh said, “What we expect from our Judiciary is justice. Justice is critical to everything we do as human beings.

“In every sane society, anyone who is wronged no matter how highly or lowly placed should be able to approach the court and get justice.

“When this is done, public confidence is boosted in the rule of law, the judiciary and ultimately society will be the better for it. But when evidence is ignored and judgements which turn logic on its head then there is a problem.

“This is why we as a party have taken our petition with respect to the Enugu Governorship Election to the Supreme Court with the hope that the miscarriage of justice done in the lower courts will be addressed.”