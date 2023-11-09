Social protection policy can address conflict in Nigeria — IPCR DG

The Institute For Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has described social protection as a major policy that can be instrumental in addressing some of the root causes of social and economic crisis in Nigeria.

The Director General of the institute, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, gave the description in Abuja, at a Conference on Social Protection and Economic Uncertainties in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Societies organized by the Conflict Research Network West Africa (CORN).

He explained that from 2015 to the present day, social protection has become a significant policy instrument that the Nigerian federal government uses to tackle the issues of inequality across the country.

“For our studies, the strategic conflict assessment of Nigeria and several other studies have identified poverty and unemployment as the major drivers of conflict across the country.

Ochogwu also noted that social protection is an inclusive process, aiming to include vulnerable people within the government’s circle.

“We have embarked on this conference journey because we believe that we will go further to showcase social protection as a policy that requires much more empirical information to inform policy and practice.

“There is no doubt that there are obvious gaps in the implementation of social protection, depending on the population category we are targeting alongside.

Also speaking, Chris Pycroft, Development Director of the British High Commission, said that In Nigeria over the last decade, the social protection architecture has advanced significantly at both federal and state levels.

“We have supported the government at the national and sub-national level to implement and improve social protection-related legislation and policies alongside securing domestic finance.

“We expect this progress to continue with the strong political mandate outlined in President Tinubu’s government manifesto.”

“Our approach involves patient engagement, supporting governments in building national social protection systems, and working towards domestic financing to make social protection self-sustaining.

In her remarks, Cristine Munduate, UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, said their commitment to Nigeria remains steadfast.

“Our work in this country reflects our dedication to supporting the most vulnerable, particularly in conflict-affected regions.

“We strive to ensure that these children receive the protection, education, healthcare, and nutrition they need through government-led social protection systems.

“We must address the pressing issue of economic uncertainty in fragile and conflict-affected societies and support the government to define social protection measures relevant to the needs of the citizens.

“The financial hardships faced by families in such regions exacerbate the already daunting challenges,” she said.

